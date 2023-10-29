West Ham vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Stuart Attwell will be the referee for the match, with Constantine Hatzidakis and James Mainwaring as assistants. The VAR will be controlled by Simon Hooper, with Mark Scholes as assistant.
Probable Everton
Everton's probable team for the match is: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite and Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gueye and McNeil; Doucouré and Calvert-Lewin.
Probable West Ham
West Ham's probable team for the match is: Areola, Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd and Cresswell; Alvarez, Soucek, Bowen, Ward-Prowse and Paquetá; Antonio.
Absentees
West Ham will be without Emerson Palmieri, out through injury along with Coufal and Fabianski. Everton's Coleman, Andre Gomes and Dele Alli are out injured.
Premier League
West Ham are in ninth place with 14 points, one below Manchester United and two below Brighton, as well as one above Brentford and two above Chelsea, Wolverhampton and Crystal Palace. In 16th place, Everton have seven points, three below Nottingham Forest, one above Bournemouth and two above Luton Town.
Last Matches: Everton
Everton, on the other hand, have one win and two defeats. At home on September 30, they lost 2-1 to Luton Towm, with goals from Lockyer and Morris, while Calvert-Lewin pulled one back. On October 7, at home, the win was 3-0 against Bournemouth, with goals from Garner, Harrison and Doucouré. And on Saturday (21), away from home, the defeat was 2-0 to Liverpool, with two goals from Salah.
Last Matches: West Ham
West Ham come into the match on the back of a draw and two defeats in recent games. On October 8, at home, they drew 2-2 with Newcastle, with goals from Soucek and Kudus, while Isak equalized with a brace. On Sunday (22), away to Aston Villa, the defeat was 4-1, with goals from Douglas Luiz (2), Watkins and Bailey, while Bowen netted a brace. And on Thursday (26), away from home, the defeat came to Olympiacos in the Europa League, with goals from Fourtounis and Rodinei, while Paquetá netted.
