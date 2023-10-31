Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi King's Cup Match
Image: Al-Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:16 AM42 minutes ago

Tune in here Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq match.
2:11 AMan hour ago

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-EttifaqLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:06 AMan hour ago

Retrospect

There are 32 matches between the two teams in history. Al-Nassr have 14 wins to Al-Ettifaq's nine and nine draws. Only one match has taken place in the Saudi King's Cup, with Al-Nassr winning in 2021 with a goal from Khalid Al-Ghannam.
2:01 AMan hour ago

Probable Al-Ettfaq

Al-Ettifaq's probable team for the match is: Paulo Victor, Yousef, Tisserand, Hendry and Shamrani; Hazazi, Henderson and Wijnaldum; Al Kuwaykibi, Quaison and Gray.
1:56 AMan hour ago

Probable Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr's probable team for the match is: Al-Naijar, Boushal, Alamri, Laporte and Alex Telles; Fofana, Al-Khaibari, Otávio, Anderson Talisca and Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo.
1:51 AMan hour ago

One injury!

Al-Nassr's only absentee is Ospina, while Al Ettifaq have no absentees for the match.
1:46 AMan hour ago

Saudi Cup

The Saudi King's Cup starts in the second round, one before the last 16. In this round, Al-Ettifaq eliminated Jeddah 4-0 and Al-Nassr got past Ohud 5-1. In the Saudi League, Al-Nassr are in second place with 25 points, four behind leaders Al-Hilal and one above Al Taawon. Al-Ettifaq are in seventh place with 20 points, six above Al Feiha and one below Al-Ittihad.
1:41 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ettifaq come into the match on the back of one win and two defeats. On October 5, at home, they lost 2-1 to Al Fateh, with goals from Zelarayán and Semedo, while Dembélé pulled one back. On Sunday (22), away from home, Al-Riyadh lost 1-0, with Al-Shuwayyi scoring. And on Saturday (28), away from home, the victory was 3-2 over Al Wehda, with goals from Wijnaldum (2) and Gray, while Goodwin netted.
1:36 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr come into the match on the back of three straight wins. On Saturday (21), at home, they won 2-1 against Dhamk, with goals from Anderson Talisca and Cristiano Ronaldo, while N'Koudou netted. On Tuesday (24), at home once again, the win was 4-3 over Al-Duhail, with goals from Talisca, Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo (2), while Mohammad, Ali and Olunga all scored. And on Saturday (28), away from home, the win was 3-1 over Al Feiha, with goals from Talisca (2) and Otávio, while Showaish netted.
1:31 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Saudi King's Cup match: Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo