Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi King's Cup Match

Retrospect
There are 32 matches between the two teams in history. Al-Nassr have 14 wins to Al-Ettifaq's nine and nine draws. Only one match has taken place in the Saudi King's Cup, with Al-Nassr winning in 2021 with a goal from Khalid Al-Ghannam.
Probable Al-Ettfaq
Al-Ettifaq's probable team for the match is: Paulo Victor, Yousef, Tisserand, Hendry and Shamrani; Hazazi, Henderson and Wijnaldum; Al Kuwaykibi, Quaison and Gray.
Probable Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr's probable team for the match is: Al-Naijar, Boushal, Alamri, Laporte and Alex Telles; Fofana, Al-Khaibari, Otávio, Anderson Talisca and Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo.
One injury!
Al-Nassr's only absentee is Ospina, while Al Ettifaq have no absentees for the match.
Saudi Cup
The Saudi King's Cup starts in the second round, one before the last 16. In this round, Al-Ettifaq eliminated Jeddah 4-0 and Al-Nassr got past Ohud 5-1. In the Saudi League, Al-Nassr are in second place with 25 points, four behind leaders Al-Hilal and one above Al Taawon. Al-Ettifaq are in seventh place with 20 points, six above Al Feiha and one below Al-Ittihad.
Last Matches: Al-Ettifaq
Al-Ettifaq come into the match on the back of one win and two defeats. On October 5, at home, they lost 2-1 to Al Fateh, with goals from Zelarayán and Semedo, while Dembélé pulled one back. On Sunday (22), away from home, Al-Riyadh lost 1-0, with Al-Shuwayyi scoring. And on Saturday (28), away from home, the victory was 3-2 over Al Wehda, with goals from Wijnaldum (2) and Gray, while Goodwin netted.
Last Matches: Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr come into the match on the back of three straight wins. On Saturday (21), at home, they won 2-1 against Dhamk, with goals from Anderson Talisca and Cristiano Ronaldo, while N'Koudou netted. On Tuesday (24), at home once again, the win was 4-3 over Al-Duhail, with goals from Talisca, Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo (2), while Mohammad, Ali and Olunga all scored. And on Saturday (28), away from home, the win was 3-1 over Al Feiha, with goals from Talisca (2) and Otávio, while Showaish netted.
