Kosovo vs Israel LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2024 UEFA EURO Qualifiers

Watch out for this player in Israel

Oscar Gloukh, who at only 19 years of age is beginning to amaze in Europe. The midfielder is currently playing for Salzburg, where he has four goals and three assists in 20 games this season, including two goals in the UEFA Champions League. In six international appearances for Israel he has scored three goals.

 

Watch out for this player in Kosovo

Vedat Muriqi, RCD Mallorca striker who has four goals and two assists this season. He has already scored a total of three goals in the qualifiers for the European Championship. The striker has 50 international caps with the Kosovo national team, with 25 goals and six assists.

 

How does Israel arrive?

Israel is coming off a 1-0 win over Belarus in its last match. They are also undefeated in four consecutive matches. They are currently third in Group I with 11 points, four points behind Switzerland, who are second in the group. However, the Israelis have played one game less than the Swiss.
How does Kosovo arrive?

They are coming off a 3-0 win over Andorra in their last game. With this victory, they ended a streak of eight consecutive matches without defeat. They are now fourth in Group I with 11 points, eight points behind Switzerland, who are second in the group.
Background

Only one previous duel between Israel and Kosovo. It happened in March in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. The goals were scored by Dasa in his own goal and Dor Peretz.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Pristina City Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1922 and has a capacity of 13980 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Kosovo and Israel will face each other in the match corresponding to matchday 8 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Both teams are in Group I along with Romania, Switzerland, Belarus and Andorra.
