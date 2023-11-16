Kuwait vs India LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Kuwait vs India?
If you want to watch the Kuwait vs India match, it will not be available on television.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Kuwait vs India in World Cup Qualifiers 2026?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs.
Spain: 17:30 hrs.
Mexico: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs.
USA: 12:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:30 hrs.
India: 20:35 hrs.
Watch out for this player from India
Sunil Chhetri, an experienced striker, is 39 years old. He plays for Bengaluru where he has scored two goals in four games this season. While with his national team he has nine goals in 12 games this year. In total he has played 102 matches with the Indian national team with which he has scored 64 goals and provided two assists.
Watch out for this player from Kuwait
Shabib Al Khaldi, a 25-year-old striker, who is playing for Hatta Club on loan and is owned by Kazma SC. Last season he scored 19 goals in 16 matches. While in 30 international appearances with the Kuwait national team he has scored 11 goals.
How does India arrive?
They are coming from the Merdaka Cup last October where they lost the semifinals against Malaysia by 4-2. They have lost the last three matches they have played and the last time they won was in their final against Kuwait.
How does Kuwait arrive?
They have just played four friendlies where they beat Syria and Bahrain, but lost against United Arab Emirates and Kyrgyzstan. Their last championship they played was in SAFF where they lost the final in the penalty shootout.
Background
Five meetings between Kuwait and India with a balance of two wins for Kuwait, two draws and only one win for India. The last time these two teams met was in the final of the World Cup in July where India won on penalties. This is the first time they will face each other in a World Cup qualifier;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. It was inaugurated in 2010 and has a capacity for 60,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Kuwait and India will meet in the first match of the first day of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers for the African teams. Both teams are in Group A along with Qatar and Afghanistan;
