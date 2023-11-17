Colombia vs Brazil LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Colombia vs BrazilLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Colombia vs Brazil match.
How to watch Colombia vs BrazilLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Colombia vs Brazil live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fanatiz USA app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
With the entire refereeing team coming from Uruguay, Andrés Matonte will be the referee for the match, with Nicolás Tarán and Martín Soppi as assistants. Leodán González will be in charge of the VAR.
Probable Brazil
Brazil's probable team for the match is: Alisson, Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães and Renan Lodi; André and Bruno Guimarães; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior and Gabriel Martinelli.
Probable Colombia
Colombia's probable team for the match is: Vargas, Mosquera, Cuesta, Sánchez and Machado. Uribe, Castaño, Sinisterra, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz; Rafael Borré.
Injurie
Colombia are full strength for the match, while Brazil know they won't have Gabriel Jesus, who was called up but is still injured and out of the game. Endrick, the hope of Brazil's new generation of attackers, could be in the mix!
Fernando Diniz!
Reigning Libertadores champion Fernando Diniz gave a press conference before traveling to Colombia for this Qualifying match, praising the Colombian national team, talking about Neymar and Endrick: "It's a team that has gained prominence on the world stage. One of the toughest rivals in South America. They've been scoring well and playing very competitively. A lot of heat, support from the fans. We've studied a lot and we're prepared. The preparation here has been great, the players understand what we want. Tactical knowledge is accumulating and human connections are growing. We hope to raise the level of our play in these two games. We have an extremely talented generation, who came through two years ago or so. Many of them can take on this role. But it's important that we don't put that weight on them. The players have to feel light and do their best. Raphinha at Barcelona, Rodrygo and Vini Jr at Real Madrid, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal. They will naturally take center stage. Nobody has to worry about taking over Neymar's role. The conversation with Endrick, I'd already spoken to him on arrival. He's a very special player. At his age, being able to produce what he's already producing opens up the possibility of a bright future. He's here because of his merit and his enormous future potential. I'll contribute as much as I can, but with the coach's limitations. Here we have 24 players to look after. I've been very well informed at Palmeiras by Abel (Ferreira) and the staff. But it's about lowering expectations a little. He doesn't have to be a player under pressure. We don't have to expect everything from 17-year-old Endrick. I see huge potential. In the future, he could become one of those legendary players in Brazilian soccer. But time will tell. It's no surprise. We respect the people who work with him. We have competent staff. My concern is for Gabriel. He was one of the players who managed to be positive and play well in Uruguay. I trust him. Being here is a source of satisfaction. He said he's feeling good and doing some things. I spoke to him and we took the risk of bringing him here. As soon as he arrived, he had an MRI scan. If he's fit, we'll try to play against Argentina".
Qualifiers
Argentina lead the Qualifiers with 12 points, five clear of Uruguay, Brazil and Venezuela. In fifth place is Colombia with six points, two ahead of Ecuador, Paraguay and Chile. Peru has just one point and Bolivia has no points, in last place in the Qualifiers.
Last Matches: Brazil
Brazil come into the match with one win, one draw and one defeat. On September 12, away from home, they won 1-0 against Peru, with a goal from Marquinhos. On October 12, at home, the draw was 1-1 against Venezuela, with Gabriel Magalhães opening the scoring and Bello equalizing. On October 17, Argentina lost 2-0 away to Uruguay, with goals from Darwin Núñez and De La Cruz.
Last Matches: Colombia
Colombia come into this match on the back of three straight draws. On September 12, away from home, the draw was goalless against Chile. Then, on October 12, at home, they drew 2-2 with Uruguay, with goals from James Rodríguez and Uribe, while Mathías Oliveira and Darwin Núñez found the equalizer. And on the 17th, away from home, another goalless draw with Ecuador.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the World Cup Qualifiers match: Colombia vs Brazil Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.