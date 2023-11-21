Syria vs Japan LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Syria vs Japan live, as well as the latest information from Príncipe Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Syria vs Japan live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Syria vs Japan match live on TV and online?
The Syria vs Japan match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Syria vs Japan?
This is the kickoff time for the Syria vs Japan match on November 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:45 hrs. -
Chile: 10:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:45 hrs. -
Spain: 16:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:45 hrs. -
Peru: 9:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:45 hrs. -
Key player in Japan
One of the players to watch out for in Japan is Ritsu Doan, the 25-year-old center forward is currently playing for the German club SC Freiburg and in his most recent match with the Japan National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Myanmar.
Key player in Syria
One of the most outstanding players in Syria is Omar Al Somah, the 34-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Al Arabi Doha Club in Qatar and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against North Korea. One of the most outstanding players in Syria is Omar Al Somah, the 34-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Al Arabi Doha Club in Qatar and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against North Korea.
History Syria vs Japan
In total, the two teams have met four times since 2011, the record is dominated by Japan with three wins, there has been one draw and Syria has not won any matches.
Actuality - Japan
Japan had a good performance in the last competition they played, the World Cup of Qatar 2022, because after playing three matches, they finished in the first position of the standings with six points, this product of; two wins, zero draws and one loss, also scored four goals, but conceded three, for a goal difference of +1.
Germany 1 - 4 Japan
- Last five matches
Japan 4 - 2 Turkey
Japan 4 - 1 Canada
Japan 2 - 0 Tunisia
Japan 5 - 0 Myanmar
Actuality - Syria
Syria had a bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing 10 matches, they finished in fifth place in the standings with six points, after winning one match, drawing three and losing six, scoring nine goals but conceding 16, for a goal difference of -7.
Vietnam 1 - 0 Syria
- Last five games
Malaysia 2 - 2 Syria
China 0 - 1 Syria
Syria 1 - 2 Kuwait
Syria 1 - 0 North Korea
The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium
The match between Syria and Japan will take place at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in the city of Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), where the Al Ittihad Jeddah Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1970 and has a capacity of approximately 27,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Syria vs Japan, valid for date 2 of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
