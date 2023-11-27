Al-Nassr vs Persepolis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions League Match
Al-Nassr 

1:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Persepolis match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Al-Nassr vs Persepolis match for AFC Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Al-Nassr vs Persepolis of 27th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2 pm: Star +

Brazil 3 pm: Star +

Chile 2 pm: Star +

Colombia 1 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1 pm: Sta r+

USA 1 pm ET: Paramount+

Spain 7 pm: LaLiga+ Spain

Mexico 1 pm: Star +

Paraguay 2 pm: Star +

Peru 1  pm: Star +

Uruguay 3 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2 pm: Star +

12:50 AM2 hours ago

Speak, Luís Castro!

"Cristiano is a different player. He's the best in the world, and when you have the best player in the world everything becomes easier for you. It's strange when Cristiano doesn't score, not when he does. Otávio was born to play soccer. You find him everywhere on the pitch. We're lucky to have a player of Otávio's caliber, who helps us a lot."
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Persepolis

Beiranvand; Esmaelifar, Pouraliganji, Kanaani, Nemati; Sarlak, Rigi, Amiri; Sadeghi, Torabi, Omari.

Coach: Yahya Golmohammadi.

12:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Al-Nassr

Alaqidi; Al-Ghannam; Alamri, Al-Fatil, Alex Telles; Alnaji, Brozovicm Otávio; Anderson Talisca, Sadio Mané Cristiano Ronaldo.

Coach: Luís Castro.

12:35 AM2 hours ago

Classification

12:30 AM2 hours ago

Red Army

Persepolis, a team from Iran, are in second place with seven points. The Red Army have a record of 58% and have collected two wins, one draw and one defeat.
12:25 AM2 hours ago

Knights of Najd

With a 100% record, Al-Nassr have four wins from four games. The Knights of Najd are top of Group E on 12 points.
12:20 AM2 hours ago

AL-AWWAL PARK

Al-Awwal Park Stadium, formerly known as King Saud University Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This stadium is mainly used for soccer matches and is home to the Al-Nassr soccer club. As well as serving as a venue for soccer matches, the stadium can also be used for other sporting and cultural events.

The stadium was inaugurated on May 7, 2015. Al-Awwal Park Stadium's capacity can vary depending on configurations and the type of event, but it generally has an initial capacity of 22,000 seats. In 2023, the stadium's capacity was expanded to 25,000 seats.

The stadium also has a state-of-the-art LED lighting system.

Al-Awwal Park Stadium has hosted a number of major events, including the 2016 Saudi Arabian King's Cup final and the 2019 Arabian Gulf Cup.

The stadium has also hosted a number of international matches, including the match between Saudi Arabia and Iran in qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In 2023, the stadium was renamed Al-Awwal Park after a sponsorship deal with Saudi Awwal Bank.

Al-Awwal Park Stadium is one of the most modern stadiums in Saudi Arabia and is a popular venue for sporting and cultural events.

12:15 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Al-Nassr vs Persepolis live this Monday (27), at the AL-AWWAL PARK at 1 pm ET, for the AFC Champions League. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
12:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the AFC Champions League Match: Live Updates!

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
