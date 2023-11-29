Benfica vs Inter Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Inter Milan of 29th November 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 5 pm: Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: Star+
Brazil 5 pm: HBO Max
Chile 4 pm: Star+
Colombia 3 pm: Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: Star+
USA 4 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico 3 pm: HBO Max
Paraguay 3 pm: Star+
Peru 3 pm: Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: Star+
Speak, Simone Inzaghi!
"It's the fourth time we've met them in six months. They're a great team, they're playing at home and we know how strong the fans will be. We saw what they did in the derby. At 90' they were losing. They're a fantastic team and the coach took us to the quarter-finals of the Champions League without defeat up to that stage last season. Our work isn't over: there's first place to be won. Benfica will want to play a great game to stay in Europe. I know Florentino well. I liked him a lot last season. Now they have João Neves, so we've seen less of Florentino. Audero plays. He works very well and I wanted to start him against Frosinone. We're in Portugal to play an important match, even though we're pleased to have qualified with two games to play. The work isn't done, there's first place to be won and we have an important game, because we know that at the top of the table there's an important team like Real Sociedad".
Probable lineup for Inter
Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Frattesi, Hakan Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martínez.
Speak, Roger Schmid!
"We don't know what Inter's approach is, but for them, even though they've qualified for the knockout stage, there's a big difference between being 1st or 2nd in the group. They still have ambitions and goals in the Champions League, but in the end we try to focus completely on ourselves. We're not happy with where we are in the group stage and, of course, we have an opportunity to win a big game against Inter. For me, they're one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. They were already that last season and this season they've shown the same performance, physical soccer and tactical intelligence. They're undoubtedly a team that can go far in the Champions League. It's a good opportunity to build on the last two games. We had a good game at home against Sporting, in a big game in the Portuguese league, and in the Cup we also did well. We've gained confidence and [Wednesday] we want to take another step. Play a good game of soccer and try to win the game. I've explained it a few times. We lost Grimaldo, [Gonçalo] Ramos and Enzo Fernández, don't forget him. Our new players needed some time to settle in, we had a few injuries and, in our first Champions League game, we had a sending off and a penalty after eight minutes. It wasn't the perfect start to the competition and then each game had its own story. But that's in the past now. We don't have to think about that anymore, because at the highest level, small mistakes can be decisive and in six group games a situation like the one we're in right now can happen. Now we have to focus on the game and on playing well and winning. We don't have to think too much about our situation in the group. Of course we want to qualify for the Europa League. If we can't play in the Champions League, the second option is to play in the Europa League. The previous four games are history. We played Florentino and João Neves because they were very good. I also liked Morato at full-back. This arrangement gave us stability in difficult moments. The team's tactical behavior in recent games has been good and reliable. We've shown a lot of the same things as last season and now we have to keep going. We have more players in better shape. Orkun [Kökcü] is back, not 100 percent, but he's played a few minutes. Now we have to use every game to move forward, develop and work on the relationship between the players on the pitch. We haven't had that much time so far this season to get used to each other in a perfect way. We're developing and the players have been doing well. The tactical approach to the game is clear. We have to believe in ourselves and play our soccer, even against a very strong Inter team. Without belief, we have no chance. It was an even first half at Inter's place, with few chances for either side. Perhaps the best chances were on our side. After the break, they played with more intensity and we were a bit unlucky. We had to make three injury substitutions, with Bah, Angel [Di María] and Kökcü. Of course, it wasn't the perfect game. They showed, at home, their quality to decide these games 1-0. Sometimes you have to accept that, in their best form, an opponent can win against you, it's not a shame. Now it's a different game, in our stadium, and we have another opportunity to play against them. In a short period, we've already done it three times. Our aim is to learn from games, do better and win the game. Of course, it's always difficult to beat Inter, just look at the results they've achieved. At the moment, it's difficult to score against them because they're very compact and disciplined. They have a defense of five, with three midfielders and two forwards, all of whom are physically strong, experienced and capable of winning duels. Every team that faces Inter has to fight for victory, and it's the same for us, but we've already played these games last season and this season. Our aim is to use each game to evolve and use our experience to become stronger in the details, because at this level they are decisive. It was like that in the game against Inter in Milan and this one will be exactly the same."
Probable lineup for Benfica
Trubin; Aursnes, Otamendi, António Silva, Morato; João Neves, Florentino; Di María, Kökçü, Rafa; Tengstedt.
Classification
Nerazzurri
Inter Milan are in second place, with the same 10 points as leaders Real Sociedad, but they lose on goal difference. The Nerazzurri have an 83% record and have won three and drawn one.
Incarnates
Benfica have the worst record in Group D. The Reds haven't picked up a single win and are in last place, without a single point.
Stadium of Light
Estádio da Luz is the home of Benfica, one of Portugal's most prominent soccer clubs. Located in Lisbon, it was inaugurated in 2003, replacing the old Estádio da Luz. With a capacity of around 65,000, it is one of the largest stadiums in Portugal. Construction cost around 100 million euros.
Eye on the game
Benfica vs Internazionale live this Wednesday (29), at the Stadium of Light at 3 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
