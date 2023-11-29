Bayern vs Copenhagen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Bayern-Copenhagen on TV in real time?
Copenhagen's probable line-up:
Bayern Munich probable:
Harry Kane
Group A:
Copenhagen
In Group A of the Champions League, the situation is a little more delicate, with Bayern Munich already through to the next round and the other three teams fighting for second place. Copenhagen and Galatasaray are level on four points, while bottom side Manchester United have three. For the clash at the Allianz Arena, coach Jacob Neestrup will be without defender Khocholava with a knee problem.
Bayern Munich
The highlight of this season is certainly striker Harry Kane, signed from Tottenham, who is the top scorer in the current Bundesliga with 18 goals. The Englishman has adapted quickly to German soccer and forms a good partnership with Thomas Muller, both on and off the pitch.
In their last match, the victory over Cologne was harder than expected, with Harry Kane scoring the only goal of the game in the first half. In the Champions League, Bayern beat Galatasaray 2-1, with two goals from Harry Kane and Bakambu scoring for the Turks. At home to the Danes, Jamal Musiala and Matthis de Ligt will still be out through injury.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Bavarians have a 100% record in the competition and are through to the last 16. They can no longer be overtaken by their opponents, having taken 12 points from the 12 played.
Copenhagen, meanwhile, need a win to keep their dream of progressing to the knockout stages alive. The club is in second place with four points, tied with Galatasaray, who are in third place, and one ahead of Manchester United, who are last on three points. If Bayern lose, the Danish side will be out of the qualifying zone for the next round.
Bayern host Galatasaray on Wednesday (29) in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match takes place in Munich and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Space and HBO Max, starting at 16:45 (Brasília time).
Champions League
Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023;
Time: 4pm ET;
Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany;
Where to watch: Space (closed TV) and HBO Max (streaming).