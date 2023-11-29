Bayern vs Copenhagen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Photo: Bayern

Update Live Commentary
11:42 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Bayern-Copenhagen on TV in real time?

Champions League

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023;

Time: 4pm ET;

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany;

Where to watch: Space (closed TV) and HBO Max (streaming).

11:37 PMan hour ago

When is the Bayern-Copenhagen match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Bayern and Copenhagen will kick off at 4pm ET at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, in Round 5 of the Champions League 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
11:32 PMan hour ago

Copenhagen's probable line-up:

Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks e Jelert; Diogo Gonçalves, Falk e Lerager; Achouri, Elyounoussi e Cornelius.
11:27 PMan hour ago

Bayern Munich probable:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Ming-Jae e Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka e Muller; Sané, Coman e Harry Kane.
11:22 PMan hour ago

Harry Kane

In the last game, the victory over Cologne was more hard-fought than expected, with Harry Kane scoring the only goal of the game in the first half. In the Champions League, Bayern beat Galatasaray 2-1, with two goals from Harry Kane and Bakambu scoring for the Turks. At home to the Danes, Jamal Musiala and Matthis de Ligt will still be out through injury.
11:17 PMan hour ago

Group A:

In Group A of the Champions League, the situation is a little more delicate, with Bayern Munich already guaranteed a place in the next round and the other three teams fighting for second place. Copenhagen and Galatasaray are level on four points, while bottom side Manchester United have three. For the clash at the Allianz Arena, coach Jacob Neestrup will be without defender Khocholava with a knee problem.
11:12 PM2 hours ago

Copenhagen, the two-time Danish Superliga champions, are leading the domestic competition with a relatively quiet season, holding a three-point lead over Brondby. However, in their last match in the domestic competition, they lost 2-1 away to Viborg, with goals from Jensen and Jatta for the hosts and Elyounoussi for the visitors.



11:07 PM2 hours ago

Bayern Munich continue to swim in Group A of the Champions League, while in the Bundesliga, Thomas Tuchel's side are in hot pursuit of leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The two unbeaten teams are separated by two points in the table.

The highlight of this season is certainly striker Harry Kane, signed from Tottenham, who is the top scorer in the current Bundesliga with 18 goals. The Englishman has adapted quickly to German soccer and forms a good partnership with Thomas Muller, both on and off the pitch.



11:02 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Bayern and Copenhagen is valid for the 5th round of the Champions League 2023/24.

The Bavarians have a 100% record in the competition and are through to the last 16. They can no longer be overtaken by their opponents, having taken 12 points from the 12 played.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, need a win to keep their dream of progressing to the knockout stages alive. The club is in second place with four points, tied with Galatasaray, who are in third place, and one ahead of Manchester United, who are last on three points. If Bayern lose, the Danish side will be out of the qualifying zone for the next round.

Bayern host Galatasaray on Wednesday (29) in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match takes place in Munich and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Space and HBO Max, starting at 16:45 (Brasília time).

10:57 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Bayern Munich - Copenhagen live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive Champions League match between two teams: Bayern Munich on one side. On the other side is Copenhagen. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
