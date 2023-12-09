Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: Leicester City

Update Live Commentary
Plymouth Argyle lineup

This is Steven Schumacher's starting eleven!

 

Leicester City lineup

This is Enzo Maresca's starting eleven!

 

They are here!

Everything is ready at the King Power Stadium. Both teams are already doing the field reconnaissance prior to the warm-up.

 

It won't be long now!

We are just a few minutes away from kick-off at Leicester City's home ground, and the home team will be looking for a win and goals.
It has been a long time since they last met

The last time Leicester City hosted Plymouth Argyle at home was on November 21, 2009, when the Foxes won 1-0.
Average goals per team

Leicester City score at home every 47.6 minutes, while Plymouth Argyle score away every 36.8 minutes.
To defend the lead

The "Foxes" will try to defend their unbeaten streak of ten games this afternoon against Plymouth, while Steven Schumacher's team will be looking for their second consecutive victory.
Leicester City Statements

With Ricardo Pereira out due to yellow card accumulation, Leicester City Technical Director Enzo Maresca revealed that Hamza Choudhury would be the number one candidate to replace the Portuguese.

"When Ricardo is not playing, we use Hamza there. It will probably be Hamza. When Hamza played in that position (before) he did very well. We can use him," stated the Foxes' strategist.

On the other hand, he also took the opportunity to talk about the evolution of Callum Doyle's injury and assured; that the English defender will not return to action soon, after suffering knee problems.

"He has started to do some outdoor sessions, but not with us. He still needs time but he is progressing very well," the tactician said.
 

Latest Plymouth lineup

This was Steven Schumacher's starting eleven against Stoke City:
Latest Leicester City lineup

This was the starting eleven that manager Enzo Marezca sent out against Albion in the last EFL Championship matchday:7

Previous history between the two teams

Plymouth Plymouth maintains a dominance in the statistics, since, of the last five occasions that they met, both pair of victories and draws and only one defeat. However, in their last visit to the "Foxes" they lost 1-0.
How does Plymmouth arrive?

Plymouth comes from beating Stoke City 2-1 against Middlesbrough at Home Park. Steven Schumacher's team, ranked 17th with 22 points, will look to repeat the dose against Leicester City for their seventh win of the season.

How is Leicester City coming along?

Leicester City comes into this match after winning 1-2 against Albion in the EFL Championship, The Foxes are currently leading the tournament with a streak of fifteen wins, one draw and only three defeats, however, the team coached by Enzo Marezca, are coming off a three-game unbeaten streak and will be looking for their second consecutive victory tomorrow against Plymouth.

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium.

The match Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle will be played at the King Power Stadium located in England. The stadium was inaugurated in July 2002 and has a capacity for 32,000 fans.

Good evening to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Leicester City vs Plymouth Argyle, matchday 20 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the King Power Stadium, at 9:00 am.
