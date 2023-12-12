Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIFA Club World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Al-Ittihad vs Auckland CityLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City match.
How to watch Al-Ittihad vs Auckland CityLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Tori Penso will be the referee for the match, with Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt as assistants. The fourth official will be Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo.
Probable Auckland City
Auckland City's probable team for the match is: Tracey, Vale, Mitchell, Lee and Lobo; Garriga, D Heijer, Howieson, Ilich and Manickum; Kilkolly.
Probable Al Ittihad
Al-Ittihad's probable team for the match is: Marcelo Grohe, Alshanqiti, Hawsawo, Hegazy and Bamsaud; Kanté, Fabinho, Alamri, Coronado and Jota; Benzema.
Absentees
For the match, Al-Ittihad, with their famous new coach Marcelo Gallardo, will be without the injured Luiz Felipe, while Romarinho and Benzema will return from injury. On the other side, Auckland City will have no absentees for this match and could use full strength.
Gallardo!
Marcello Gallardo also spoke about the challenge of the World Cup and praised Benzema in his pre-match press conference: "We're fully committed to excelling in the FIFA Club World Cup and delighting our large fan base. Our team is in great shape, ready to win. We respect Auckland City as a worthy opponent. The presence of Benzems is a game changer. A world-class player whose skills will benefit us greatly on the pitch. We have an extraordinary team and we're excited to discover more talent and achieve the extraordinary with our dedicated squad. When I joined the club, I noticed the team's challenges with injuries and match pressures, so I opted for lighter training sessions to lighten the load on the players. We are ready for a competitive and honorable performance at the World Cup, driven by our passion and strong team dynamics. The past is different: we're focused on today's opportunities."
Benzema!
Ahead of the match, Benzema said he valued playing in the World Cup as the host club: "We're all committed to winning and bringing joy to our fans in the next match. Prepared for this tough tournament, we're expecting an intense competition against all the teams. It will be an exciting experience for us and the fans. Our team spirit is high and, playing at home, we're boosted by the support of our fans. The Club World Cup is an exceptional event, with formidable teams, and we are aware of the need to play our best game. We are determined to win the FIFA Club World Cup, a testament to our hard work and team spirit. I'm excited to be working with coach Gallardo, an excellent coach with a track record of significant achievements in Argentina. We share many similarities in our approach to the game. Gallardo has a very close relationship with the team and we all value his leadership. To my teammates: cherish every moment of the World Cup matches. We're looking forward to showing our talents at the World Cup, fully aware that tomorrow's match will be a formidable challenge."
Saudi and New Zealander's League
In Saudi, Al-Ittihad are in fifth place with 28 points, four above Dhamk, Al Fateh and Al-Ettifaq, and three points below Al-Ahli and Al Taawon. In the New Zealand Premier League, Auckland City are in second place with 21 points from nine games, two below Wellington Olympic and five above Christchurch United.
Last Matches: Auckland City
On the other side, Auckland City come into the match on the back of three straight defeats. On Saturday (11), at home, the defeat came 3-1 to Wellington Olympic, with goals from Bouzokis (2) and Watson, while Vollenhoven netted. The following Saturday (18), at home once again, the defeat was 3-2 to Crhistchurch United, with goals from Gould and Sinclair. And on Saturday (25), they lost 2-0 away to Wellington Olympic once again, with goals from Wilkinson, Peterson and Stokes, while Vollenhoven and Kilkolly netted.
Last Matches: Al-Ittihad
Al-Ittihad come into this World Cup match on the back of two wins and one defeat in their last games. On Thursday (30), they beat Al Khaleej 4-2, with goals from Igor Coronado, Benzema, Hamdallah and Hawsari, while Narey and Al-Torais scored. On Monday (4), at home once again, the win was over Sepahan in the AFC Champions League, 2-1, with goals from Al-Amiri and João Filipe, while Rezeaian netted. On Thursday (7), away from home, the defeat came 3-1 to Dhamk, with goals from N'Koudou (2) and Marcelo Grohe, against, while Hamdallah pulled one back.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2-23 FIFA Club World Cup match: Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.