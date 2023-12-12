Watford vs Ipswich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Watford vs Ipswich match live?
What time is Watford vs Ipswich match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 4:45 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 3:45 pm: No transmission
Brazil 4:45 pm: No transmission
Chile 3:45 pm: No transmission
Colombia 2:45 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 2:45 pm: No transmission
USA 2:45 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 2:45 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 3:45 pm: No transmission
Peru 2:45 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 4:45 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 3:45 pm: No transmission
Speak, Kieran McKenna!
The squad is going to be very important and we saw that on Saturday. That could mean the rotation of the starting eleven or the impact of the substitutes becoming even more important. On Saturday we got another goal from the bench and our numbers are fantastic, so the impact of the substitutes has been very good.
Of course Omari scored the goal, but you can't underestimate the impact of someone like Dom Ball, who came on at the end of the game and probably had six things to do, doing them all almost to perfection. He made a great entrance, won a free-kick, completed a good pass and stopped a counter-attack. Being ready for those big interventions is huge.
This is a month where we won't be starting the same XI in every game and, on top of that, it's about having substitutes who can come in and impact the game in the way the team demands.
We have a great group here and everyone wants to play, so I hope that's the culture we build within the group and that there's respect there too. We have a group that knows how important every minute is and it has to be earned by joining the squad and then on the pitch by the way they train. We have a totally committed group, everyone believing in everything and enjoying the journey together, while being proud whenever we get a good result and sticking together when we don't."
Speak, Valérien Ismaël!
We're in a strong position at the moment and we can rotate the team or keep things the same. The games dictate our substitutions and we have an advantage where we are physically strong and we know we have a good bench.
From the start the message was that the club wanted stability and wanted to build something together. From the first day of pre-season, confirmation of this belief was present. The results weren't there at the start, but there were some very good performances and we were strong because of that difficult period. I think we're the perfect example that when you put in the time and work with consistency, calm and real focus, you see a clear evolution.
Every game is a big challenge - every time you face a strong team with a way of playing. Especially this season, the league has evolved a lot - it's very high quality. You saw that in the last game there were many high levels of play and tactics. That makes the league very attractive and it will be the same tomorrow.
I'm not surprised by Ipswich's performance so far this season. This is what happens when you bring consistency to a club, pick the right players and create something within the team. With their promotion success, they've established themselves as a strong side, and when you keep winning, you continually increase your belief in your strengths."
Classification
Blues
Hornets
Vicarage Road
Watford FC's history at Vicarage Road is marked by many memorable moments, including historic victories, thrilling games and outstanding player performances. The club has had different periods of success in its career in the various divisions of English soccer, including winning the FA Cup in 1971 and promotion to the Premier League in 1999.
The atmosphere during matches at Vicarage Road is known to be vibrant, with Watford fans, also known as "The Hornets", passionately supporting their team. The stadium provides an authentic experience for soccer fans, with the enthusiasm of the crowd adding a unique element to every match.
The stadium's stands are divided into four sectors:
Vicarage Road Stand: Located on the east side of the stadium, this section is home to Watford's most fanatical supporters. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere and unconditional support for the Hornets.
Rookery Stand: Located on the west side of the stadium, this section is home to Watford's youngest and liveliest fans. It is known for its festive atmosphere and contagious energy.
Graham Taylor Stand: Located on the south side of the stadium, this section was renamed after former Watford manager Graham Taylor. It is known for its history and tradition.
Sir Elton John Stand: Located on the north side of the stadium, this section was renamed after Watford owner Sir Elton John. It is known for its luxurious and elegant atmosphere.
In addition, the name "Vicarage Road" is a reference to the street where the stadium is located.
If you want to directly stream it: No transmission
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!