Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Haifa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Photo: Disclosure/Maccabi

Update Live Commentary
2:00 AM2 hours ago

1:55 AM2 hours ago

THE GAME

is It is the last round of the Europa League group stage.
1:50 AM2 hours ago

MACCABI OUT OF HOME!

Maccabi Haifa have faced a series of challenges and successes in their recent games. In the Europa League, the team faced Villarreal, resulting in a goalless draw. In the domestic league, they won an important victory against Netanya by 3-2, but suffered a defeat by Rennes by 0-3. In a clash against Maccabi Petach Tikva, M. Haifa were defeated by 2 to 3. However, they showed resilience by beating Hapoel Jerusalem 2-1. In a continental competition, they lost to Young Boys 0-3, but recovered with victories over Maccabi Petach Tikva and Slovan Bratislava. M. Haifa also achieved a 1-0 victory over S. Tiraspol, but suffered a 0-4 defeat to Hamrun. This sequence of results reflects the competitive and challenging nature of the season for Maccabi Haifa.
1:45 AM2 hours ago

PANATHINAIKOS AT HOME!

Panathinaikos showed a remarkable performance in its last games, standing out with two impressive victories in the Greek Super League (SLG). On 3 December 2023, the team dominated OFI Crete with a 4-0 victory, following up another convincing victory against Panserraikos with a 5-0 scoreline on 29 October 2023. In the Europa League (LGE), faced Rennes on October 26, suffering a 2-1 defeat.

On the national stage, Panathinaikos recorded important victories against Atromitos (5-0) and PAOK (2-2) in SLG, while suffering a 2-1 defeat against AEK. In the LGE, they beat Villarreal 2-0 on September 21st. Furthermore, they had a positive performance in the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, beating Marseille 1-0 on 9 August. The team faced some adversity, but its consistency in winning demonstrates its competitive ability.

1:40 AM2 hours ago

GAME STAGE

The Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, situated in Athens, Greece, is an iconic sports arena with a rich history. Opened in 1922, the stadium is home to Panathinaikos FC, one of Greece's most prominent clubs. With a capacity for over 16,000 spectators, the venue has witnessed countless memorable football matches over the years, including national and international competitions.

The stadium is named after Apostolos Nikolaidis, a legendary Panathinaikos player. Its traditional architecture and vibrant atmosphere make the stadium an iconic venue for fans and a significant part of the Greek sporting scene. Over the decades, Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium has become a symbol of Greek football and continues to be an important venue for exciting football matches and sporting events in the region.

1:35 AM2 hours ago

SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!

In the recent table, Rennes leads the group with 12 points, having won four victories and one defeat. Villarreal is on the move. in second place, adding 10 points in five games, with three wins, one draw and one defeat. Panathinaikos occupies third place, with 4 points, the result of one victory, one draw and three defeats. M. Haifa is studying. in fourth place, with 2 points, coming from two draws and three defeats.

Rennes has stood out with an impressive goal difference of 11 for and 3 against, consolidating its lead. While Villarreal has an advantage of 1 goal on balance. Panathinaikos, despite having a negative goal difference, achieved an important victory. M. Haifa faces difficulties, still without victories.

The future performance of these teams in the group will depend on their performance. how they will face the next challenges, seeking to advance to the subsequent phases of the competition.

1:30 AM2 hours ago

HOW DOES MACCABI ARRIVE?

Maccabi Haifa has had a mixed performance in recent games. In the last match, they faced Beitar Jerusalem at home, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Before that, in a Europa League match, they drew goalless against Villarreal. The country's previous League game was a narrow 1-0 victory over Hapoel Beer Sheva. However, M. Haifa faced a 0-3 defeat against Rennes in the Europa League. They bounced back with a 2-1 win against Hapoel Petah Tikva in the domestic league, but suffered a 1-2 defeat to Villarreal. The performance against Panathinaikos resulted in a goalless draw. In recent matches, Maccabi Haifa has demonstrated a mix of results, including wins, draws and defeats, showing a challenging dynamic in their recent season.
1:25 AM2 hours ago

HOW DOES PANATHINAIKOS ARRIVE?

Panathinaikos had a consistent performance in the last few games, highlighted by the impressive victory against OFI Crete, with a score of 4-0 on December 3, 2023, in the Greek Super League (SLG). In the Greek League (LGE), they faced Villarreal on 30 November, suffering a 3–2 defeat. Other results included a 2–0 defeat to Aris on 26 November in the SLG, followed by a victory 1-0 against Kifisias on November 12th in the same competition. Panathinaikos also had a notable performance in the Europa League (LGE), with a 3-1 victory over Rennes on 9 November. Overall, the team demonstrated varied skills during these games, standing out for their victories and fierce competition.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Athens Olympic Stadium

The Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Haifa game will be played at Athens Olympic Stadium, with a capacity of 69.618 people.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Europa League: Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Haifa live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
