Ajax vs AEK Athens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Europa League Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ajax vs AEK Athens live corresponding to the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Johan Cruijff Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Ajax vs AEK Athens online and live in the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Ajax vs AEK Athens match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 117 hours on Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 21 hours on Movistar+
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
Ajax's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Diant Ramaj, Jorrel Hato, Josip Sutalo, Borna Sosa, Devyne Rensch, Georges Mikautadze, Kenneth Taylor, Kristian Hlynsson, Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis.
Steven Bergwijn, player to watch!
The Ajax striker is one of the great figures of the team and the Dutch national team. Last season he was one of the great figures of Napoli's championship and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can gain a place among the best in Europe. The Dutch striker hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more call-ups with the Netherlands senior team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and to continue demonstrating his high level. The previous campaign ended with 5 goals and 2 assists in 11 games in all the team's competitions.
How does Ajax get here?
Ajax continues this season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting PSV and Feyenoord one-on-one. At the moment the team is in twelfth place with 12 points, after 3 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses. On this occasion, Ajax presents a very interesting squad with great players, including Steven Bergwijn, Davy Klassen, Branco van den Boomen and Gerónimo Rulli. The team suffered from some losses of youth players with great projection such as Edson Álvarez, Jurrien Timber, Dusan Tadic and Calvin Bassey. Ajax's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the Netherlands team's competitions. Ajax finished the 2022-2023 season in third place, 13 points behind champion Feyenoord. With this result, the team entered the qualifying stage of the UEFA Conference League, where a rival awaits to try to get into the Group Stage. The Amsterdam team's aspirations are to get back into the Champions League and fight for the Eredivisie title, which is why the front and main defense have been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the league. and achieve being among the most outstanding.
AEK Athens' latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Cican Stankovic, Lazaros Rota, Ehsan Hajsafi, Alexander Callens, Domagoj Vida, Damian Szymanski, Steven Zuber, Petros Mantalos, Jens Jonsson, Niclas Eliasson and Sergio Araujo.
Orbelin Pineda, player to follow!
The AEK Athens midfielder is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great promises within the Greek team. Last season he played 42 games, where he contributed 10 goals and 4 assists, being an important part of the Super League 1 championship. His mission now is to add his skill and help AEK continue to be among the big teams. Greek powers. Pineda will seek to take advantage of this tournament to improve his performance and get the team into the UEFA Champions League.
How does AEK Athens arrive?
AEK Athens starts the 2023-2024 Super League 1 season as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Greek football title. AEK is one of the biggest teams in Greece and after having won one more title, they will look to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will seek to participate in the UEFA Champions League, so its mission will be to qualify for the Group Stage of the highest European competition. In addition to this, AEK Athens will have to defend its Cup and League titles, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Orbelin Pineda, Levi García, Sergio Araujo, Georgios Anthanasiadis and Domagoj Vida, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the squad in the football year. AC Milan enters the Opap Arena to face Dinamo Zagreb in the third qualifying round of the Champions League and getting a victory at home will be very important.
Where is the game?
The Johan Cruijff Arena located in the city of Amsterdam will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has capacity for 55,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ajax vs AEK Athens match, corresponding to the Group Stage Game of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Johan Cruijff Arena, at 2 p.m.