Barcelona vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Stay with us to follow Barcelona vs América live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Barcelona vs América live corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Cotton Bowl. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs América online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Barcelona vs América match in several countries:
Argentina: 23 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 22 hours without transmission
Brazil: 23 hours without transmission
Chile: 23 hours without transmission
Colombia: 21 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 21 hours without transmission
US (ET): 21 hours on TUDN
Spain: 03 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 20 hours in TUDN
Paraguay: 23 hours without transmission
Peru: 21 hours Without Transmission
Uruguay: 23 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 22 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Barcelona's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Iñaki Peña, Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Alejandro Balde, João Cancelo, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Ilkay Gündogan, Robert Lewandowski, João Félix and Raphinha.
Robert Lewandowski, player to watch!
The Barcelona forward is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Lewandowski seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Barcelona in the football generation. This is one of the team's figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the player participated in 46 games where he scored 33 goals and 8 assists. The Polish-British striker had a great season and Barcelona will continue to choose for him to be the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Barcelona get here?
Barca is preparing for the restart of the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where it will fight for the two-time championship of the Spanish first division, although the main objective is to return to the great glories in the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona finished as champions in first position in LaLiga with 88 points, after 28 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses. However, their path in the UEFA Champions League did not reach an important place, as they were eliminated in the Group Stage and subsequently eliminated in the first elimination round of the Europa League. Some interesting names in this group are Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Marc-André ter Stegen, Raphinha and Gavi, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. Likewise, the additions of players like Ikay Gündogan, Oriol Romeu and Iñigo Martínez will seek to return to the top of European football. Barcelona will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
America's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Luis Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Fuentes, Miguel Layún, Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos, Julián Quiñones, Kevin Álvarez, Alejandro Zendejas, Henry Martín and Diego Valdés.
Henry Martin, player to watch!
The Águilas striker starts a new campaign looking to continue showing that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Mexican closed the season in good shape with a low scoring rate in the previous championship with 13 goals in 16 matches played. Henry continues to be a fundamental piece of the Águilas' defensive defense and continues to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the Liga MX Liguilla. The Mexican must manage to work more with Julián Quiñones to create a fear offensive.
How does America get there?
The Águilas del América enter the Cotton Bowl Stadium as the current champion of Mexican Soccer, after being crowned in the Apertura 2023 and being the best team in the championship. For this duel, América announced that André Jardine's team will not have a full squad due to the recent championship but will give minutes to several substitute players for Clausuran2023. The team reached the final of the Liga MX, after finishing in first place in the table with 40 points, after 12 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss. These have just finished as champions of the Apertura 2023. This will be the last game of the year for the azulcremas and will mark the beginning of the next tournament.
Where is the game?
The Cotton Bowl located in the city of Dallas will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within their respective leagues ahead of the resumption of international soccer. This stadium has capacity for 92,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1930.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Barcelona vs América match, corresponding to the 2023 friendly match. The match will take place at the Cotton Bowl, at 9 p.m.