Celtic vs Livingston LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Celtic vs Livingston as well as the latest information from Celtic Park.
How to watch Celtic vs Livingston in Scottish Premiership?

If you want to watch Celtic vs Livingston, it will not be available on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Celtic vs Livingston match in Scottish Premiership?

This is the kick-off time in several countries:

Argentina: 12.00 PM

Bolivia: 11.00 AM

Brazil: 12.00 PM

Chile: 12.00 PM

Colombia: 10.00 AM

Ecuador: 10.00 AM

USA: 10.00 AM

Spain: 17.00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Paraguay: 11.00 AM

Peru: 10.00 AM

Uruguay: 12:00 PM

Venezuela: 11.00 AM

Key player - Livingston

Sean Kelly, is the key player for the bottom of the league, he has played 10 games, all of them as a starter, with an average of 82 minutes per game, has scored 3 goals, and has been present in two teams of the week for SofaScore.
Key Player - Celtic FC

Matt O'Riley, is the key player of the championship leader, he has played 17 games, all of them as a starter, with an average of 87 minutes per game, he has scored 9 goals and 5 assists, he is the best qualified by SofaScore of the team, with a score of 7.91.
Brendan Rodgers: "We weren't good enough"

Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers spoke ahead of the match against Livingston about what this game will be like.

"And for us, the pace, especially early in the (Hearts) game, was nowhere near the level we would expect, so that's been our frank and open conclusion on that, and hopefully we'll be better going forward.

"We were consistently good and in the last week of the league we haven't been good enough, I can't be any clearer.

Clearly, it was a very disappointing result and performance for us, but it's really about reinforcing the strengths of our game and the importance of playing to those strengths."

The group is made up of fantastic players and it's not about criticizing anyone in particular, it's about what is needed and required at a big club."

Livingston, bottom of the league, takes on league leaders

The bottom of the league will have the difficult mission of stopping the leader, although in soccer there is nothing written, it is really unlikely that Livingston will be the surprise of the day, they have 11 points in 17 rounds, which places them in the last place of the championship. 
Celtic at home to play at the top of the tournament

The green-and-whites dominate the league with 42 points from 18 games, two points ahead of their rivals, Rangers FC, but the Blues have a game in hand. The pressure is on the leaders, who will have to win three points to stay at the top.
Scottish League maintains its thrills

A head to head duel as traditionally occurs, this season presents a head to head duel between Celtic FC and Rangers FC, this Saturday we will have the match of Celtic FC, which against Livingston aims to stay at the top of the championship.
The match will be played at Celtic Park

Celtic Park is the home of Scottish Premiership side Celtic FC Glasgow, the venue was opened in 1892 and has a capacity of 60,411 spectators.
Photo: Getty Images
Welcome

Welcome to the Celtic vs Livingston live coverage of the Scottish Premiership matchday 19. The match will take place at Celtic Park, at 9:00 am.
