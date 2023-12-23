Celtic vs Livingston LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Celtic vs Livingston
How to watch Celtic vs Livingston in Scottish Premiership?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Celtic vs Livingston match in Scottish Premiership?
Argentina: 12.00 PM
Bolivia: 11.00 AM
Brazil: 12.00 PM
Chile: 12.00 PM
Colombia: 10.00 AM
Ecuador: 10.00 AM
USA: 10.00 AM
Spain: 17.00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 11.00 AM
Peru: 10.00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11.00 AM
Key player - Livingston
Key Player - Celtic FC
Brendan Rodgers: "We weren't good enough"
"And for us, the pace, especially early in the (Hearts) game, was nowhere near the level we would expect, so that's been our frank and open conclusion on that, and hopefully we'll be better going forward.
"We were consistently good and in the last week of the league we haven't been good enough, I can't be any clearer.
Clearly, it was a very disappointing result and performance for us, but it's really about reinforcing the strengths of our game and the importance of playing to those strengths."
The group is made up of fantastic players and it's not about criticizing anyone in particular, it's about what is needed and required at a big club."