Rangers vs Ross County LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Scottish Premiership Game

In addition, there was a crucial victory over Sparta Prague in the Europa League. However, there was a notable setback against Aberdeen in the Premiership. Despite this, Rangers displayed attacking and dominant football in matches such as the 4-0 victory over Hibernian. The team appears to have maintained good form, with consistent performances in their recent appearances, showing resilience and quality across multiple competitions.
SPEAK UP, TODD CANTWELL!
"Sometimes the ball would escape behind us because of the wind, but sometimes it's too late. I need to deal with the conditions.
"The important thing is We managed to keep the score at zero, scored two goals and won three points.
"I think the quick goals diminished their belief a little, and for us, we knew we didn't need to chase the game.
"It probably wasn't the prettiest game to watch, we didn't play our best, but in games like that, with those conditions, you're going to have a lot of fun. You need to find a way to win, and that's what we did."
"I trust myself in these situations to score goals, and I'm happy that Abdallah didn't try to shoot.
"I practice these positions a lot to get my chances and it was good to take advantage of this one.
"The coach knows what type of player I am and how I can contribute to the game. Goals and assists are something that comes with my position.
"Goals are good, but I don't put pressure on myself to score them.
"I think we showed resilience and character, but today was difficult to watch and we know that, but we're looking forward to getting back to Ibrox on Wednesday."