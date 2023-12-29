Southampton vs Plymouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The starting lineups for Southampton vs Plymouth as well as the latest information from St Mary's Stadium.
How to watch Southampton vs Plymouth?
If you want to watch the match Southampton vs Plymouth it can be followed on television on ESPN+
What time is Sothampton vs Plymouth in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 AM
Ecuador: 12:00 AM
United States (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 AM in
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Watch out for this Plymouth player.
Morgan Whittaker, a 22-year-old winger, who was one of the signings of this team. Although last season he already played for this club on loan. He has contributed to 16 of his team's 39 goals in the EFL Championship. He has scored 12 goals and provided four assists, is second in the scoring charts in the second tier of English soccer tied with Armstrong. He has scored in the last three games and is coming off a brace against Cardiff City.
Watch out for this Southampton player
Adam Armstrong is the second leading scorer in the EFL Championship with 12 goals. In addition, he has nine assists. In his last game he did not score, but provided two assists. He has scored or provided assists in ten of his last 11 matches.
News - Plymouth
Last season's League One champions have two draws in a row and have drawn three of their last four matches. With 28 points, they are in 16th position, eight points away from the Playoffs and eight points ahead of the relegation zone.
News - Southampton
They have won three consecutive victories. In their last match, they thrashed Swansea City at home by 5-0. They have been unbeaten in 16 consecutive matches and have not lost since September 23 at home to Middlesbrough by 2-1. They are currently third in the EFL Championship with 48 points and five points behind second place, which is currently in the hands of Ipswich.
Background
The balance between these two teams is very even and favorable to Plymouth, who have won 20 times, one less than Southampton. While 16 times they have met, the match has ended in a draw. The last time they met was in August 2023 where Southampton won 1-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at St Mary's Stadium, which was inaugurated in August 2001 and has a capacity of 32,384 spectators.
Preview of the match
Southampton and Plymouth will meet in the 25th round of the EFL Championship.
Southampton vs Plymouth in the EFL Championship
Manuel Carmona Hidalgo