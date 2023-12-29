Napoli vs Monza LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A Match
Image: Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:30 AMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Napoli vs Monza live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Napoli vs Monza live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute and live online updates.
12:25 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Napoli vs Monza online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel

Napoli vs Monza can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:20 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Napoli vs Monza match corresponding to Matchday 18 of Serie A?

This is the start time of the Liverpool vs Arsenal match on December 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 11:30 am

Brazil: 11:30 a.m.

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 am

United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 2:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:30 am

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 10:30 p.m.

Nigeria: 04:30 hours

South Africa: 05:30 hours

Australia: 05:30 hours

United Kingdom ET: 06:30 hours

12:15 AM2 hours ago

Napoli Statements

Walter Mazzarri declared prior to the match against Monza: "Tomorrow is a very important match and we have to face it with offensive strength but also with balance. We can no longer be careless. We need to rediscover brilliance and confidence."

"I am happy with the influx that is expected tomorrow from the fans, whom I thank because they are showing us all their affection. That is why I also expect a great performance."

"Revolutions don't happen in January. I want to help the players regain the confidence they had last year, the ability to play well while being solid."

"Today I only look at Monza, I don't like to get into long-term discussions. The priority is to get an important result tomorrow and then look forward."

"Monza is a team that plays well, has an excellent coach and knows how to put everyone in difficulties. My thoughts are only on tomorrow's game, which is very important for us"

"We have partially recovered Lindstrom but surely he will not be able to play the entire game. I will see, depending on the resources we have, after the last training session today, what type of formation to send to the field"

"There are 5 substitutions and in any case the tactical situations in progress can be modified. The idea is to understand who can give the best also depending on the playing time."

"We are certainly in an emergency situation at the moment, we also lost Natan for some time. But I think that at the end of this first cycle of mine we would have deserved 2 or 3 more points, compared to how we played and carried out the match. "It's my only regret, but I'm here to help children and I'm sure I can achieve growth."

"When we are good we normally impose the game on everyone. We are also improving in terms of the defensive phase. Unfortunately we have paid for some mistakes with lost points. The objective is to have an offensive push while maintaining balance and solidity."

"I see that mentally the team shows that it has the fire within, it is acquiring the soul that I like. However, we have to channel that energy well. But I am sure that as soon as a few episodes come out well." "We will see a Napoli that will never stop showing its value. From this point of view, I am sure that I am on the right path."

12:10 AM2 hours ago

Monza's latest lineup

Di Gregorio; Pedro Pereira, D'Ambrosio, Pablo Marí, Caldirola, Kyriakopoulos; Gagliardini, Pessina, Akpa Akpro, Colpani, Dany Mota
12:05 AM2 hours ago

Napoli's latest lineup

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.
12:00 AM2 hours ago

How does Monza arrive?

Monza also did not have a good duel last day and ended up losing to Fiorentina by the minimum, in this match Monza will seek to beat Napoli and emerge victorious and close with the sum of three important points.

11:55 PM2 hours ago

How do they get to Napoli?

Napoli fell to AS Roma two goals to zero, in a quite complex match where those from Naples lost a player due to an expulsion, so in this match they will seek to emerge victorious.
11:50 PM2 hours ago

The Napoli vs Monza match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The Napoli vs Monza match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium located in Naples, Italy. The property has a capacity for 48,583 people.
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Napoli vs Monza match, corresponding to Matchday 18 of Serie A. The match will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at 11:30 am.
VAVEL Logo