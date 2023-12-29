Napoli vs Monza LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Napoli vs Monza match corresponding to Matchday 18 of Serie A?
Argentina: 11:30 am
Bolivia: 11:30 am
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 am
Colombia: 1:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 am
United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 am
Japan: 11:30 a.m.
India: 10:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 04:30 hours
South Africa: 05:30 hours
Australia: 05:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 06:30 hours
Napoli Statements
"I am happy with the influx that is expected tomorrow from the fans, whom I thank because they are showing us all their affection. That is why I also expect a great performance."
"Revolutions don't happen in January. I want to help the players regain the confidence they had last year, the ability to play well while being solid."
"Today I only look at Monza, I don't like to get into long-term discussions. The priority is to get an important result tomorrow and then look forward."
"Monza is a team that plays well, has an excellent coach and knows how to put everyone in difficulties. My thoughts are only on tomorrow's game, which is very important for us"
"We have partially recovered Lindstrom but surely he will not be able to play the entire game. I will see, depending on the resources we have, after the last training session today, what type of formation to send to the field"
"There are 5 substitutions and in any case the tactical situations in progress can be modified. The idea is to understand who can give the best also depending on the playing time."
"We are certainly in an emergency situation at the moment, we also lost Natan for some time. But I think that at the end of this first cycle of mine we would have deserved 2 or 3 more points, compared to how we played and carried out the match. "It's my only regret, but I'm here to help children and I'm sure I can achieve growth."
"When we are good we normally impose the game on everyone. We are also improving in terms of the defensive phase. Unfortunately we have paid for some mistakes with lost points. The objective is to have an offensive push while maintaining balance and solidity."
"I see that mentally the team shows that it has the fire within, it is acquiring the soul that I like. However, we have to channel that energy well. But I am sure that as soon as a few episodes come out well." "We will see a Napoli that will never stop showing its value. From this point of view, I am sure that I am on the right path."
