Al Taawon vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League
Foto: Al-Nassr

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:00 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Al Taawon vs Al-Nassr on TV in real time?

Al Taawon vs Al-Nassr

Saudi Pro League

Date: December 30, 2023

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

12:55 AM2 hours ago

When is the Al Taawon vs Al-Nassr match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Al Taawon and Al-Nassr will kick off at 1pm ET at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in the 19th round of the Saudi Arabian Premier League 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
12:50 AM2 hours ago

Probable Al-Nassr

Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Laporte e Alex Telles; Fofana e Brozovic; Anderson Talisca, Otávio e Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Probable Al-Taawoun

Mailson; Al-Oyayari, Andrei Girotto, Al-Salui e Faqeehi; Medeiros, El Mahdioui e Medran; Barrow, João Pedro e Mateus Castro
12:40 AM2 hours ago

PREVIOUS PLAYOFFS - Al-Nassr

Further up the table, Al-Nassr are second on 43 points, still trying to stay in the title race despite the seven-point gap to leaders Al-Hilal. Visiting Al-Ittihad on the previous matchday, they won 5-2 after beating Al-Ettifaq 3-1. Before that, they beat Al-Shabab 5-2 to advance to the semi-finals of the Saudi Arabian King's Cup.
12:35 AM2 hours ago

PREVIOUS PLAYOFFS - Al-Taawon

In 4th place with 34 points, Al-Taawon are trying to fight for a place in the Asian Champions League. However, they are coming off a 3-1 home defeat to Al-Fateh, after beating Al-Ettifaq 2-0. Before that, they lost 3-0 to Al-Hilal and were eliminated from the Saudi Arabian King's Cup at the quarter-final stage.
12:30 AM2 hours ago

Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr are currently second in the standings and the main pursuers of leaders Al-Hilal, who are sitting pretty at the top of the Saudi league. The team's standout performer is Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the tournament's top scorer and assist leader. The Portuguese has 29 goals and 11 assists in 30 games for the club. In the league, he has 19 goals and nine assists. He is also the world's top scorer in 2023, surpassing Kane and Haaland with 53 goals, and could increase that lead on Saturday.

In their last match, Al-Nassr beat rivals Al-Attihad 5-2, with two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, two from Sadio Mané and one from Brazilian Anderson Talisca. With the win, Al-Nassr reached 43 points and remained seven points behind Al-Hilal. For the next game, Portuguese coach Luiz Castro has no injury or suspension absentees and is expected to field the same team as the win.

Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr

 

12:25 AM2 hours ago

Al-Taawoun

Al-Taawoun are undoubtedly the biggest surprise in the Saudi League, as they are the only team in the top four not to have received a huge investment from the local government. Their success is largely due to the long-term work of Brazilian coach Péricles Chamusca. Al-Taawoun have the second best defense in the competition, along with Al-Ahli, with 18 goals conceded, an average of one per match.

However, in the last round, Al-Taawoun were beaten 3-1 at home by Al-Fateh, with goals from Najdi and Al-Shurafa (twice). Brazilian João Pedro scored Al-Taawoun's goal in injury time. With the defeat, Al-Taawoun dropped to 34 points, but cannot be overtaken by fifth-placed Damac, who have 30. Chamusca has no new injury or suspension absentees and is likely to keep the same team as last time out.

12:20 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Al Taawon and Al-Nassr is valid for the 19th round of the Saudi Pro League 2023/24.

A clash between two excellent teams, the match promises to be a lively affair from the off. What's more, Al-Nassr's recent games have seen a good number of goals, and that's from the first 45 minutes. Therefore, a good guess is for the first half to have more than one goal.

The world's top scorer with 53 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo has the chance to add to that tally and secure himself that position. In addition, the Portuguese is the league's top scorer with 19 goals and has scored five goals in four consecutive games. As such, he's a perfect bet to score at any time.

The match takes place in the Saudi Pro League on December 30, 2023 at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

12:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Al Taawon vs Al-Nassr live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Saudi Pro League match between two teams: Al Taawon on one side. On the other side is Al-Nassr. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo