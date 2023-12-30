Al Taawon vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Al Taawon vs Al-Nassr on TV in real time?
Probable Al-Nassr
Probable Al-Taawoun
PREVIOUS PLAYOFFS - Al-Nassr
PREVIOUS PLAYOFFS - Al-Taawon
Al-Nassr
In their last match, Al-Nassr beat rivals Al-Attihad 5-2, with two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, two from Sadio Mané and one from Brazilian Anderson Talisca. With the win, Al-Nassr reached 43 points and remained seven points behind Al-Hilal. For the next game, Portuguese coach Luiz Castro has no injury or suspension absentees and is expected to field the same team as the win.
Al-Taawoun
However, in the last round, Al-Taawoun were beaten 3-1 at home by Al-Fateh, with goals from Najdi and Al-Shurafa (twice). Brazilian João Pedro scored Al-Taawoun's goal in injury time. With the defeat, Al-Taawoun dropped to 34 points, but cannot be overtaken by fifth-placed Damac, who have 30. Chamusca has no new injury or suspension absentees and is likely to keep the same team as last time out.
TIME AND PLACE!
A clash between two excellent teams, the match promises to be a lively affair from the off. What's more, Al-Nassr's recent games have seen a good number of goals, and that's from the first 45 minutes. Therefore, a good guess is for the first half to have more than one goal.
The world's top scorer with 53 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo has the chance to add to that tally and secure himself that position. In addition, the Portuguese is the league's top scorer with 19 goals and has scored five goals in four consecutive games. As such, he's a perfect bet to score at any time.
The match takes place in the Saudi Pro League on December 30, 2023 at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Pro League
Date: December 30, 2023
Time: 1 pm ET
Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil