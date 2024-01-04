Juventus vs Salernitana Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Juventus vs Salernitana Live Score
Follow the Juventus vs Salernitana live score here. Everything you need to know about this match corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Juventus Stadium, home of the Bianconeri team in Turin. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
Last lineup Salernitana
Costil, Mazzocchi, Fazio, Pirola, Bradaric, Coulibaly, Legowski, Kastanos, Tchaouna, Candreva, Dia.
Last lineup Juventus
Szcezny, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo, Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Yldiz, Vlahovic.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match between Juventus vs Salernitana will be Davide Ghersini; Pasquale de Meo, first line; Pietro dei Giudici, second line; Luca Zufferli fourth assistant.
How are Salernitana coming into this match?
On the other hand, the Salernitana, team coached by Filippo Inzaghi, is playing two tournaments this season: the Italian league and the Italian Cup. In the latter, the Italian club has had a good soccer performance as it advanced the first two rounds with two victories: the first one against Ternana with a 1-0 win. The second, the most recent, was a resounding 4-0 win over Sampdoria. However, it is not the same case in the local league as they have not been able to be protagonists in the Italian league for a long time now and in this semester, they have stagnated at the bottom of the table dangerously in the relegation zone.
In their most recent match, Salernitana Amarillo managed to close 2023 with a victory after beating Hellas Verona by a score of 1-0. Currently, Inzagui's pupils are in 20th position (last place) with 12 points, recording 2 wins, 6 draws and 10 defeats.
How are Juventus coming along?
The black and white club, coached by the Italian Massimiliano Allegri, has had a positive balance in this first half of the season since in the Coppa Italia, they qualified to the round of 16 of the competition and now they will face Salernitana, in their first Cup match. Likewise, in Serie A, the Vecchia Signora team has had a very good performance, but Inter has been better in the Italian league and is currently leading Serie A. Juventus need a win to keep up the pace in the cup competition. In their most recent match, Juventus got a win with a solitary goal from Adrien Rabiot against Roma in the 18th round of Serie A. They are currently in second place in the Italian league with 43 points, the result of 13 wins, 4 draws and 1 defeat.
Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia
New year and back with the activity of the best tournaments at club level in this beginning of the year and, on this Thursday, we continue with soccer activity with the Italian Cup, in its Round of 16, with a match with two teams that live very different realities. Juventus and Salernitana will face each other in this match where the Vecchia Signora will seek to take advantage of the locality to advance to the next round of the cup tournament, while the visitors want to surprise and bring joy to their fans due to the bad streak they are living in the local league, Serie A where they are experiencing relegation problems.Can Juventus achieve victory or will the visitors of Salernitana do it?
The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium
The match between Juventus vs Salernitana will be played at the Juventus Stadium, in the city of Turin, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:00 pm (ET).
