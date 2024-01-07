Peterborough vs Leeds United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Peterborough vs Leeds United in a EFL Championship
What time is Peterborough vs Leeds United match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Peterborough vs Leeds United of January 07th, in several countries:
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 09:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Where and how to watch Peterborough vs Leeds United live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
Watch out for this Leeds player
Wales midfielder, 26 year old Daniel James has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
The midfielder of Wales, Daniel James, the midfielder will play his twentieth game in his club, in the past he played 5 as a starter and 15 as a substitute, scoring 2 goals in the English league and 1 assist, currently he has 8 goals in 20 games.
Watch out for this Peterborough player
England attacker, 24 year old Ephron Mason-Clark has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England attacker Ephron Mason-Clark, the attacker will play his 25th game for his club, in the past he played 31 as a starter and 10 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in the English league and 7 assists, he currently has 8 goals in 24 games.
How are Peterborough coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-3 against Derby County, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Derby County 2 - 3 Peterborough United, Jan. 1, 2024, England League One
Peterborough United 2 - 2 Barnsley, Dec. 29, 2023, England League One
Peterborough United 2 - 2 Reading, Dec. 26, 2023, England League One
Shrewsbury Town 1 - 2 Peterborough United, Dec. 23, 2023, England League One
Fleetwood Town 0 - 1 Peterborough United, Dec. 16, 2023, League One England
How are Leeds coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Birmingham City, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Leeds United 3 - 0 Birmingham City, Jan. 1, 2024, English Championship
West Bromwich Albion 1 - 0 Leeds United, Dec. 29, 2023, English Championship
Preston North End 2 - 1 Leeds United, Dec. 26, 2023, English Championship
Leeds United 4 - 0 Ipswich Town, Dec. 23, 2023, English Championship
Leeds United 1 - 1 Coventry City, Dec. 16, 2023, English Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Peterborough vs Leeds United EFL Championship match. The match will take place at Weston Homes Stadium, at 09:00.