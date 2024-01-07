Barbastro vs Barcelona Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Copa del Rey Match
Photo: EFE

Follow Barbastro vs Barcelona live score here. Everything you need to know about this Copa del Rey tie is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting line-ups and everything that comes out of the Estadio Municipal de los Deportes, home of the Barbastro team. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch Barbastro vs Barcelona Stream on TV and Online?

ESPN +

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN + app

VAVEL USA

Last lineup Barbastro

Arnau, Ara, Arnedillo, Rausell, Prat, Soule, Balda, Javito, Bautista, Gonpi, Mingotes
 
Last lineup Barcelona

Iñaki Peña; Cancelo, Koundé, Araujo, Balde; Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Gündogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski y Ferran Torres.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee of this match between Barbastro vs Barcelona, will be Juan Luis Pulido; José Carlos School first line; Ignacio Alonso, second line; Imanol Irurtzun, fourth assistant.
How are Barbastro coming into this match?

On the other hand, the Barbastro, directed by Dani Martinez will have the difficult task of facing Barcelona at home, but they want to take advantage of the irregular step of the culés to stay alive in the Copa del Rey. The local team arrives to this match after leaving Almeria out of this cup tournament after beating them by a score of 1-0. In their most recent game played in mid-December, Barbastro closed the year with a win by the minimum against Real Sociedad C, in the third division of Spain. Currently, they are in 9th position in the general table with 21 points product of 5 wins, 6 draws and 5 defeats. They are 23 points behind the leader, Bilbao.
How are Barcelona coming into this match?

The azulgrana club, led by the Spaniard,  Xavi Hernández, has had a rather irregular balance in this first semester of the season since in LaLiga, they started well, but not better than Girona and Real Madrid, who are currently the leaders of the Spanish league and are 7 points ahead of the third place occupied by Barcelona. In the local league, Barcelona accumulates  41 points that has it in the third place of the classification, registering 12 wins, 5 draws and 2 defeats. In the other tournament played, the Champions League, the culé team managed to qualify as first of the group to settle in the round of 16 where they will face the Italians Napoli.

On the other hand, in the Copa del Rey,  will have its first test of fire as this match will be the debut of the set culé and will do so against a modest team like Barbastro. But, the  Barcelona should not be confident because due to its pace in LaLiga  in recent months, the visitors could give them a bitter sorpresapres. Xavi's pupils need the victory yes or yes to continue with the step in the cup tournament. In their most recent match, Barcelona managed a 1-2 victory in the last minutes of the game against Las Palmas;

 

 

Copa del Rey Playoffs

New year and we return with the activity of the best tournaments at club level in this first week of the year 2024. On this Sunday, we continue with soccer activity with the Copa del Rey of Spain,  in its Eliminatoriad of 32, with a match between two teams that live very different realities. The Barbastro of Dani Martinez  and FC Barcelona of Xavi Hernandez,  will face in this match where the Barbastro seek to take advantage of the locality to advance  to the next round of the cup tournament, while  the visitors who look like favorites, want to give the blow on the table  and bring joy to their fans  due to the irregular streak they are living in the local league, LaLiga  where they have stagnated in third place.Will Barbastro be able to achieve the victory or will the visitors from Barcelona?
The match will be played at the Municipal Stadium of Barbastro

The match between the Barbastro vs Barcelona will be played at the Municipal Stadium of Barbastro, in the city of Huesca, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
 
Welcome, VAVEL friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Copa del Rey match: Barbasteo vs Barcelona Live Updates! 

