Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Emirates FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool live streaming
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool live, as well as the latest information from the City Ground. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool live online
The match will not be broadcasted on television, nor will it be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key player - Blackpool FC
Jordan Rhodes, the 33 year old Scottish striker, is the key player for the orange team. In 23 games this season, he has 15 goals and 3 assists. He is the attacking reference for the visiting team.
Key player - Nottingham Forest
Morgan Gibbs White, Forest's young playmaker is key for the home team, being one of the most decisive players for this team.
Gibbs-White provides creativity, explosiveness, speed, power and goal scoring to Nottingham Forest's attack, along with Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga, they form the fearsome attacking trident of this team.
Gibbs-White provides creativity, explosiveness, speed, power and goal scoring to Nottingham Forest's attack, along with Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga, they form the fearsome attacking trident of this team.
Head to head: Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool
This Sunday's match will be the 88th duel between these two teams, Nottingham has 32 wins, while Blackpool has 28 wins and 27 draws.
The last meeting between the two was exactly one year ago, in the third round of the FA Cup, where Blackpool won 4-1 at home.
The last meeting between the two was exactly one year ago, in the third round of the FA Cup, where Blackpool won 4-1 at home.
How is Blackpool United doing?
The Seasiders are currently competing in League One, where they are in eighth place, far from the playoff zone. In the FA Cup, they start their participation in the third round against Nottingham Forest.
How are Nottingham Forest coming along?
The Tricky Trees team currently competes in the Premier League, where they are located in the fifteenth place, although they could face in the coming months a reduction of points, which would lead them to be close to the red zone. In the FA Cup, they start their participation in the third round against Blackpool.
A not very balanced match in the third round of the FA Cup
This Sunday's match will be for the third round of the FA Cup, Nottingham Forest and Blackpool, teams with different realities in current English soccer, the City Ground will receive this meeting, with a team full of administrative problems.
The match will be played at the City Ground
The duel for the third round of the FA Cup, will be played at the City Ground, the home of Nottingham Forest, located in the city of Nottingham, England, was inaugurated on September 3, 1898, has capacity for 30445 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup. The match will take place at the City Ground at 09:00.