Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege in a Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege of January 09th, in several countries:
Mexico: 04:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 07:00 hours
Chile: 07:00 hours
Colombia: 05:00 hours
Peru: 05:00 hours
USA: 05:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 05:00 hours
Uruguay: 07:00 hours
Paraguay: 07:00 hours
Spain: 13:00 hours
Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege live, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
He lands in Dortmund
Nuri Sahin had been coaching Turkish club Antalyaspor since October 2021. After 92 games in charge, he leaves the club to become an assistant at Borussia Dortmund, for whom he has played 274 games.
Sahin left Antalyaspor after receiving an offer from Borussia Dortmund to become assistant coach to Edin Terzic this season. He joined the German club for the winter training camp that will begin on January 3 in Marbella.
Watch out for this Standard player
The 28 year old attacker from Japan, Hayao Kawabe has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Belgian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
The attacker of Japan, Hayao Kawabe, the attacker will play his twenty-first in his club, in the past he played 33 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in the Belgian league and 6 assists, he currently has 6 goals in 20 games.
Watch out for this Dortmund player
Germany midfielder, 27 year old Julian Brandt has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Germany midfielder Julian Brandt, the midfielder will play his 17th game for his club, in the past he played 29 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in the German league and 9 assists, he currently has 5 goals in 16 games.
How are Dortmund coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 1-1 against Paris Saint-Germain, having a streak of 0 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 2 AZ Alkmaar, Jan. 6, 2024, Friendly match
Borussia Dortmund 1 - 1 Mainz, Dec. 19, 2023, German Bundesliga
F. C. Augsburg 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund, Dec. 16, 2023, German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 1 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain, Dec. 13, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 3 RB Leipzig, Dec. 9, 2023, German Bundesliga
How are Standard Liege doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against Anderlecht, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Standard Liege 1 - 1 Sint-Truidense, Dec. 27, 2023, Belgium Pro League
KV Mechelen 3 - 0 Standard Liege, Dec. 20, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Standard Liege 0 - 0 Royal Charleroi SC, Dec. 16, 2023, Belgium Professional League
Anderlecht 2 - 2 Standard Liege, Dec. 10, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Club Brugge 2 - 0 Standard Liege, Dec. 3, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Borussia Dortmund vs Standard Liege friendly match. The match will take place at Banus Football Center, at 05:00.