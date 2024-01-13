Australia vs India Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Asian Cup 2024 Match
Image: Australia

Stay tuned for Australia vs India live in the Asia Cup 2024

In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for Australia vs India live on Matchday 1 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024, as well as the latest information from the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Other matches at the AFC Asian Cup 2024 on Saturday

In addition to this match between Australia and India, China vs Takijistan and Uzbekistan vs Syria are tomorrow's matches as the 2024 AFC Asian Cup gets underway for many teams.
Referee

Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita, who will be in charge of the match day 1 of the Asia Cup 2024, will be looking to bring her national and international experience to bear in a match that promises to be very close and intense.

Where and how to watch Australia vs India online and live in AFC Asian Cup 2024.

The Australia vs India match will be televised on ESPN.
The Australia vs India match will be streamed on the Star+ app.

If you want to watch Australia vs India live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Australia vs India match at the 2024 AFC Asian Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Australia vs India match on 13 January 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 8:30 a.m.

Bolivia: 07:30 hours

Brazil: 8:30am

Chile: 8:30 a.m.

Colombia: 07:30 hours

Ecuador: 0730 hours

Spain: 12:30 a.m.

United States: 06:30 hours PT and 07:30 hours ET

Mexico: 05:30 hours

Paraguay: 07:30 hours

Peru: 07:30 hours

Uruguay: 07:30 hours

Venezuela: 07:30 hours

Japan: 7:30 p.m.

India: 16:30

Nigeria: 5:30 p.m.

South Africa: 18:30

Australia: 00:30 hours

United Kingdom: 12:30 p.m.

France: 12.30 p.m.

Italy: 12.30 p.m.

Netherlands: 12:30 p.m.

Belgium: 12:30 p.m.

Germany: 12:30 p.m.

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to field all their players and top performers for tomorrow's opening day of the AFC Asian Cup 2024.
Background

Only once have these two teams met, the same match was won by the Australian team with a score of 4-0, it is expected that tomorrow will be a very similar match with a far superior Australia, this is the background of both teams.
How does India get there?

For their part, India did not have any preparation matches, they come to this Asian Cup with the aim of causing a surprise and being able to get 3 points that would be golden against Australia, they are looking to be the dark horse of group B and qualify for the next round, in this way the two teams arrive at a match that promises to be very exciting, full of intensity and above all goals on this first day.
How does Australia get there?

Australia comes from closing its preparation against Bahrain with a 2-0 victory, it will begin its adventure in the Asian Cup 2024 where it will share the group B with Uzbekistan, India and Syria, tomorrow will debut against India, a match where it starts as a big favourite to take its first 3 points and to be at the moment as leader of its group, it is the favorite to finish as first place and to advance to the next round, it is expected a very exciting match with two teams full of illusion for this Asian Cup 2024.
Welcome to the live coverage of Australia vs India, match day 2 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024. The match will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, kick-off at 05:30.
