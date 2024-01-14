Iran vs Palestine LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 AFC Asian Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Iran vs Palestine live from the 2024 AFC Asian Cup!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Iran vs Palestine live corresponding to the Group Stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2024, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Education City Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Iran vs Palestine online and live from the AFC Asian Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the Iran vs Palestine match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
US (ET): 12:30 p.m. No Broadcast
Spain: 6:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
US (ET): 12:30 p.m. No Broadcast
Spain: 6:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Iran's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Hossein Hosseini, Reza Asadi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Taremi, Ehsan Hajsafi, Shahriar Moghanlou, Mehdi Torabi, Karim Ansarifard, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Aria Yousefi.
Mehdi Taremi, player to watch!
The FC Porto striker has become one of the great leaders of the Iranian team and started all the matches in the process leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, after managing to be in the Asian Cup, Taremi is running to be the top reference in the offensive generation that Iran needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to continue improving with this group of players. This is one of the figures of his team and arrives with 6 goals and 4 assists in 24 games with his club.
How does Iran get there?
Those from Iran appear in this duel as part of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 at the start of the championship. The Iranians present a list with interesting players such as Mehdi Taremi, Alireza Beiravand, Hossein Kanaani, Sardar Azmoun, Mohammad Mohebi, Karim Ansarifad and Saman Ghoddos. Iran is a power in the AFC zone and they will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm, hoping that they can get into the fight for the title of the Asian continent. These come after qualifying in the second round of the Asian Cup qualifiers, after dominating in Group C and achieving 18 points out of a possible 24. Those from Iran are part of Group C along with Palestine, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, so they will have to start in the best way to be able to aspire to get into the Round of 16 and head towards the Asian Cup title.
Palestine's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Rami Hamada, Mohammed Saleh, Michael Termanini, Camilo Saldaña, Musab Battat, Mohammed Rashid, Mahmoud Abuwarda, Attaa Jaber, Zeid Qunbar, Oday Dabbagh and Tamer Seyam.
Oday Dabbagh, player to watch!
The RSC Charleroi forward is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after being the main reference in the forward part of the Palestine team. Dabbagh arrives as one of the Belgian team's recent signings and will seek to contribute offensively to the team. During this season with the team he has played 19 games where he scored 5 goals and gave 2 assists. The most important thing for him is to begin to have greater consistency on the field of play and to fit in better with players like Tamer Sayem to form a lethal forward.
How does Palestine arrive?
The Palestine team enters the Education City Stadium, to face the Iran team and continue its path in the AFC Asian Cup 2024. They were part of the Asian Cup qualifiers, earning their ticket in the third round by winning their group and leaving out the Philippines, Mongolia and Yemen. In the preliminary phase of the Asian Cup, they achieved 9 points, after a record of 3 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses. The Palestine team has a good base of players led by Oday Dabbagh, Amr Kaddoura, Ataa Jabar, Tamer Seyam, Mahmoud Abu Warda and Yaser Hamed. The Palestine team has the ability to get into the second round of the Asian Cup and be one of the teams that fight the most in their region; they are part of Group C along with Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.
Where is the game?
The Education City Stadium located in the city of Al Rayyan, Qatar will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the AFC Asian Cup 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 44,600 fans and was inaugurated in 2020 .
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Iran vs Palestine match, corresponding to the Group Stage of the 2024 Asian Cup. The match will take place at the Education City Stadium, at 12:30 pm.