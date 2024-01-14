Lens vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lens vs PSG match for the Ligue 1.
What time is the Lens vs PSG match for Ligue 1 2024?
This is the start time of the game Lens vs PSG of January 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Eurosport Player Spain and DAZN.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Paris Saint-Germain
These were the players who started the last game:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan Skriniar, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Last lineup of Lens
These were the players who started the last game:
Brice Samba, Facundo Medina, Massadio Haidara, Abdukodir Khusanov, Salis Abdul Samed, Neil El Aynaoui, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Ruben Aguilar, Wesley Saïd, David Costa and Florian Sotoca.
Players to follow Paris Saint-Germain
The next three players are considered key to the offensive attack of Paris Saint-Germain and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Lens. The French player Kylian Mbappé (#7) is the creative of the team, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value for his team. He is the biggest scorer of the team and we could see him score on Sunday. The Achraf Hakimi Defense (#2) is another game distributor within the court that is of the utmost importance and is the largest team assistor in Ligue 1. at its young age has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 24 -year -old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (#99) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to stop any ball and is very important for his team not to receive goal on Sunday.
Paris Saint-Germain in the Tournament
PSG marches well in the 2023-2024 season of Ligue 1, they are in the first position of the general table after 12 games won, 4 ties and 1 lost together 40 points. PSG seeks to place yourself at the top of the tournament this season so you must win all possible games and will be the champions. The PSG goal for this game is to be able to keep the victory of a visitor and thus get closer to its goal, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. His last game was on December 20, he resulted in a victory against Metz 3 to 1 in the Parc Des Princes and that way they won another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and keep the victory.
Players to follow from Lens
The next three players are considered key to Lens's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against PSG. The French player Wesley Saïd (#22) is the creative of the team, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value for his team. He is the biggest scorer of the team and we could see him score on Sunday. The striker Florian Sotoca (#7) is another game distributor within the court that is of the utmost importance and is the largest team assistor in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 29 -year -old goalkeeper Brice Samba (#30) is one of the best goalkeepers of Ligue 1, his height allows him to be a ball and it is very important for his team not to receive goal on Sunday.
Lens in the tournament
The Lens football team advances well in the 2023-2024 season of Ligue 1 (France's First Football Division), are in the eighth position of the general table with 7 games won, 5 draws and 5 losses getting 26 points . His goal of this season is to be among the first 5 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. His last game was on December 20, he ended up in a 2 to 0 defeat against Nice at Allianz Riviera and thus won another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, for the great team they have and the good moment they pass. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis is located in Lens, France. It will be the headquarters of this match, it has a capacity of 41,809 spectators and it is the house of the Lens Raca Club of Ligue 1.