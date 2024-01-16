Wolverhampton vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Wolverhampton vs Brentford live corresponding to the Third Round of the 2024 FA Cup, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Molineux Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Wolverhampton vs Brentford online and live from the FA Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the Wolverhampton vs Brentford match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 4:30 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 4:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 2:30 p.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 8:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
Brentford's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Thomas Strakosha, Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jorgensen, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Nørgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mads Roerslev, Neal Maupay and Josh Dasilva.
Bryan Mbeumo, player to watch!
The Brentford striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Mbeumo seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Brentford on offense. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 36 games where he scored 9 goals and 8 assists. The Cameroonian striker had a great season and Brentford will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Brentford arrive?
Brentford enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in British football and continue advancing in the FA Cup and climbing positions in the Premier League, after finishing in ninth position and staying far from the places in the next tournaments of UEFA with 59 units, after 15 wins, 14 draws and 9 losses. Brentford presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, David Raya and Rico Henry. Brentford is not a recent power in British football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be among the best in the Premier. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and lineup with which they will compete. They want to achieve their goals.
Last Wolves lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: José Sá, Santiago Bueno, Tote Gomes, Max Kilman, Tommy Doyle, João Gomes, Matt Doherty, Nélson Semedo, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia.
Hee-chang Hwang, player to watch!
The Wolves forward is one of the great figures of the team. Last season he was one of the most important players, Hwang is the leader of the offense. During Wolverhampton's last season, the South Korean participated in 36 games in all the team's competitions, in these games he scored 14 goals and 2 assists. Hwang's goal is to once again be one of the team's decisive players and make the Wolves a competitive team again, in addition to recovering their level ahead of the 2026 World Cup with South Korea.
How does Wolverhampton get here?
Wolverhampton continue this campaign in the Premier League and with the aim of getting back into the positions fighting for places in UEFA competitions. On this occasion, The Wolves have presented 2 additions, Nathan Collins and Hee-chan Hwang. But other great news was the reintegration of players like Adama Traoré and Patrick Cutrone After some losses in the defensive zone and midfield, the team has had to make some adjustments but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions are not a surprise. Wolves' aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Premier League and in the rest of the English team's competitions. They finished the 2022-2023 Premier League season in tenth position in the table with 51 points after 15 wins, 6 draws and 17 losses, leaving them out of UEFA positions. This is why the team has been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against its direct rivals and avoiding being left out of European competitions and fighting in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.
Where is the game?
The Molineux Stadium located in the city of Wolverhampton, England will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this FA Cup season. This stadium has capacity for 32,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1889.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Wolverhampton vs Brentford match, corresponding to the Third Round of the FA Cup 2024. The match will take place at the Molineux Stadium, at 2:30 p.m.