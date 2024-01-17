Congo DR vs Zambia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Congo DR vs Zambia Africa Cup of Nations.
What time is the Congo DR vs Zambia Africa Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the game Congo DR vs Zambia of January 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 5:00 pm on Star+.
Chile: 5:00 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 3:00 pm on Star+.
Ecuador: 3:00 pm on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 3:00 pm ET on Fox Soccer Plus and ViX.
México: 2:00 pm on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 3:00 pm on Star+.
Perú: 4:00 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 5:00 pm on Star+.
Zambia's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Lawrence Mulenga, Dominic Chanda, Stoppila Sunzu, Rodrick Kabwe, Benedict Chepeshi, Clatous Chama, Emmanuel Banda, Kings Kangwa, Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala and Lameck Banda.
Congo DR's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Lionel M'Pasi, Chancel Mbemba, Joris Kayembe, Gedeon Kalulu, Henock Inonga Baka, Charles Pickel, Aaron Tshibola, Yoane Wissa, Grady Diangana, Simon Banza and Théo Bongonda.
Zambian Players to Watch
You have to keep an eye on these three Zambian players. The first is the attacker Patson Daka (#20), he plays in the EFL Championship for Leicester City, in the team he has stood out as a great attacker and he could score in Wednesday's match. He is also a fundamental piece of the team as he has more experience than the others. Forward Fashion Sakala (#10) is another extremely important distributor of play on the court and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and plays for Al Fayha of the Saudi Pro League. Finally, 27-year-old goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Zambia
Similarly, Zambia is in group F of the tournament. This year they are looking to qualify for the next phase and to do so they will have to emerge winners in Wednesday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team. Their last game was against Nigeria on November 21, 2023, the match ended in a 2-1 defeat at the Stade de Marrakech and thus they achieved another defeat in the year. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Congo DR
The next three players are considered key to Congo DR's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Zambia. The player Théo Bongonda (#10) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's top scorer and plays for Spartak Moscow. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Yoane Wissa (#20) is another play distributor on the pitch that is of utmost importance. His great ball control makes him the team's biggest assister and he plays for Brentford in the Premier League. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Lionel M'Pasi (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the French Ligue 2, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive goal on Wednesday.
Congo DR
The Congo DR football team is in Group F along with Morocco, Tanzania and Zambia. They seek to qualify for the next phase of the tournament and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Sudan on November 19, 2023 resulted in a defeat, the match ended 1-0 at the Martyrs of February Stadium and thus they got their last defeat of the year. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stade Laurent Pokou is located in the city of San Pedro, Ivory Coast. It will host this match, has a capacity of 20,000 spectators and was inaugurated on September 9, 2023. It is the home of the Ivory Coast football team and is the newest stadium in the country.