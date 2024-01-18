Ivory Coast vs Nigeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Ivory Coast vs Nigeria in a Africa Cup of Nations
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ivory Coast vs Nigeria match in the Africa Cup of Nations.
What time is Ivory Coast vs Nigeria match for Africa Cup of Nations?
This is the start time of the game Ivory Coast vs Nigeria of January 18th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and how Ivory Coast vs Nigeria live
The match will be broadcast on Fanatiz USAbeIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS.
If you want to watch the Ivory Coast vs Nigeria in streaming, it will be tuned by beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Ivorian player
Al Nassar midfielder, 28 year old Seko Fofana has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Saudi Arabian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Al Nassar midfielder, Seko Fofana, the midfielder will play his fourteenth game for his club, in the past he played 34 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals in the French league and 5 assists, he currently has 0 goals in 14 games, in addition to that in this tournament he already managed to score 1 goal.
Watch out for this Nigerian player
Napoli attacker, 25 year old Victor Osimhen has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Napoli attacker, Victor Osimhen, the attacker will play his fourteenth game in his club, in the past he played 30 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 26 goals in the Italian league and 4 assists, currently has 7 goals in 13 games, in addition to that in this tournament he has already scored 1 goal.
How is the Ivory Coast doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 9-0 against Seychelles, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ivory Coast 2 - 0 Guinea-Bissau, Jan. 13, 2024, Africa Cup of Nations
Ivory Coast 5 - 1 Sierra Leone, Jan. 6, 2024, International Friendlies
Gambia 0 - 2 Ivory Coast, Nov. 20, 2023, African Qualifiers
Ivory Coast 9 - 0 Seychelles, Nov. 17, 2023, Africa Qualifiers
Ivory Coast 1 - 1 South Africa, Oct. 17, 2023, International Friendlies
How is Nigeria doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was 2-3 against Mozambique, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Nigeria 1 - 1 Equatorial Guinea, Jan. 14, 2024, African Cup of Nations
Guinea 2 - 0 Nigeria, Jan. 8, 2024, International Friendlies
Zimbabwe 1 - 1 Nigeria, Nov. 19, 2023, African Qualifiers
Nigeria 1 - 1 Lesotho, Nov. 16, 2023, African Qualifiers
Mozambique 2 - 3 Nigeria, Oct. 16, 2023, International Friendlies
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the coverage of the match Ivory Coast vs Nigeria, corresponding to the African Cup. The match will take place at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara at 12:00.