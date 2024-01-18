Syria vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian Cup 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Syria vs Australia in AFC Asian Cup 2024?
What time is the match between Syria vs Australia in Asian Cup 2024?
This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA: 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this player from Australia
Jackson Irvine, midfielder for Bundesliga 2 side St Pauli. The 30-year-old has three goals and four assists in 17 games. Last season he had eight goals and two assists in 35 games. He has experience after playing for Celtic, a few more teams in Scotland, and in England, such as Hull City. He was already in the 2022 World Cup. In the last Asia Cup he played all five matches, although he did not score a goal. However, he has already scored on his debut in the 2024 Asian Cup. He has 62 caps for the Australian national team, where he has 10 goals and three assists.
Watch out for this Syrian player
Naft Maysan, a 27-year-old center forward from Iraq. He has nine goals in four games this season. He has not scored a goal for the Syrian national team since 2022. He has 16 international caps with two goals and three assists.
News - Australia
They have five consecutive victories. Their last defeat was against England in a friendly match. They have only played one friendly match and that was against Bahrain where they lost 0-2. In their debut in the Asian Cup they beat India 2-0 with goals from Irvine and Bos in the second half. Right now they lead group B with three points.
They have not played in the Asian Cup until 2006. Since then they have qualified for all five editions. They were champions in 2015, being hosts. In the last edition they reached the quarterfinals.
News - Syria
Syria has now gone four games in a row without a win. The team had just played two friendly matches, drawing against Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan. In their debut in the Asian Cup, they were held to a draw by Uzbekistan. With 13 minutes to go they managed to score, a goal scored by Hesar, but it was annulled by the VAR. After the first matchday they are third in the group with one point. A defeat against the Australians would leave them with little chance of reaching the next round. The top two in each group and the four best third-placed teams qualify.
They have played seven of the 18 editions of the Asia Cup. A team that has achieved seven victories in this tournament, but have never managed to advance from the group stage.
Background
Only one previous duel between Syria and Australia. The only duel was in 2019, precisely in the Asian Cup on matchday 3 of the group stage. In that match Australia won 3-2. A goal by Rogic in stoppage time gave the victory to the Australian team.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, located in the city of Rayan, Qatar. The stadium was inaugurated in 1974 and has a capacity of 15,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Syria and Australia will meet this Thursday, January 18, 2024 in the second match of the group stage. Both teams are in Group B alongside Uzbekistan and India.
