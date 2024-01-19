ADVERTISEMENT

12:00 AMin 14 hours

Don't leave here to follow Senegal vs Cameroon live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Senegal vs Cameroon live, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
11:55 PMin 13 hours

Where and how Senegal vs Cameroon online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Senegal vs Cameroon can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

11:50 PMin 13 hours

What time is the Senegal vs Cameroon match corresponding to the Matchday 2 of the African Cup of Nations?

This is the start time of the Senegal vs Cameroon match on January 18, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 11:00 am

Brazil: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 am

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 am

United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:00 hours

Peru: 12:00 hours

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:00 am

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 10:00 p.m.

Nigeria: 02:00 hours

South Africa: 03:00 hours

Australia: 3:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 4:00 p.m.

11:45 PMin 13 hours

Senegal Statements

Aliou Cissé spoke prior to this second matchday: “We will approach the match against Cameroon in the same way as we did in the last match against Gambia. In other words, concentrate, respect the coach's instructions and give 200% without calculating your opponent. Focus above all on what the coach asks of us. He and his staff have studied this Cameroonian team well. I think they only have eyes for us to win this game. So, if we do what the coach asks of us, if each one plays at his level, the game will go well and we will win it.”

“If they go to war. We will be ready to respond. We are well prepared for that. “Everyone is prepared, so if they want war, they will get it.”

“We are going to take stock this afternoon. We have Youssouf Sabaly returning to the race, it is very good news. Idrissa as you see it is there, Nampalys is there. Ballo Touré resumed training, Pape Matar Sarr too. The infirmary is slowly emptying. "We will take stock with the doctors for Moussa Niakhaté and Abdallah Sima."

11:40 PMin 13 hours

Cameroon's latest lineup

Ondoa; Castelletto, Wooh, Moukoudi, Yongwa; Kemen, Ntcham, Zambo Anguissa; Magri, Toko Ekambi, Nkoudou
11:35 PMin 13 hours

Senegal's latest lineup

AND. Mendy Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Jakobs; A. Diallo, Camara, P. Gueye; I. Sarr, Mané, H. Diallo
11:30 PMin 13 hours

How does Cameroon arrive?

Cameroon tied 1-1 against Guinea on the first day of the African Cup of Nations, the visiting team needs to add three to try to climb positions.
11:25 PMin 13 hours

How does Senegal arrive?

Senegal managed to beat Gambia three goals to zero, the local team will go all out to continue adding goals and points to continue remaining at the top of their group.

11:20 PMin 13 hours

The Senegal vs Cameroon match will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro

The Senegal vs Cameroon match will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
11:15 PMin 13 hours

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Senegal vs Cameroon match, corresponding to Matchday 2 of the African Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro at 12:00 pm.
