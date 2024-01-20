ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Estados Unidos vs Eslovenia Live Score
The United States and Slovenia will face each other in their first friendly match of the year, scheduled for Saturday, January 20 at Toyota Field, located in San Antonio, Texas, United States. Do not miss a detail of the match United States vs Slovenia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Estados Unidos vs Eslovenia Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [20, January, 2024]
USA Time: 3:00 p.m (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [Telemundo, TNT; Universo y Peacock]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [TUDN USA]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Prediction
It will be one of the few friendly matches this month, with the main purpose of testing players from their local leagues. Gregg Berhalter's team will seek to exploit the offensive play through the wings, with fast elements and this will be a key point to tip the balance in their favor, while the visitors will have to show their qualities such as fixed tactics, taking advantage of their stature and physique.
- The United States has won 3, drawn 0 and lost 2 of their last 5 games out of their last 5 matches played.
- Slovenia has won 4, drawn 0 and lost 1 of their last 5 games they have seen action.
- The goal average for USA is 2.6 goals conceded, conceding at least 1 in each match. On average, their games are 3 or more goals.
- For their part, Slovenia has scored an average of 2.2 goals and conceded just .5 in their games, so they average 2.0 goals.
History United States vs Slovenia
The two countries have only met twice in the past. The first one took place at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where the Americans won by a score of 3-2. The last one took place a year after their first meeting (2011), in which neither team was able to impose any conditions and they ended in a 1-1 draw.
Possible Slovenia lineups
V. Belec; Z. Kanicnik, M. Blazic, J. Bijol, E. Janza; P. Stojanovic, A. Cerin, T. Elsnik; J. Mlakar, A. Sporar and B. Sesko.
Possible U.S. lineups
D. Callender; N. Harriel, D. Jones, S. Moore, I. Murphy; J. Atencio, A. Jackson, J. McGlynn; A. Morris, E. Bajraktarevic and C. Cowell.
How is Slovenia coming?
The Slovenian team will not be an easy opponent, since they are going through a great moment in the European qualifiers, a situation that was enough to qualify for the European Championship, which will be played in Teutonic lands. Like the Stars and Stripes, their star players will not be available for this game, so most of their players are from the local league. Of their last five matches, they have only lost one and won four, their only defeat being against the Danish National Team. These results place them in second place in Group H in the European qualifiers, equal on 22 points with the Danes (1st in the standings).
How is the United States coming?
The year 2024 begins for the United States, the national team led by Gregg Berhalter will face their similar team from Slovenia, with which they seek to get into rhythm in a year with a lot of activity, which includes the Nations League, Copa America and the Olympic Games in Paris, so the preparation will be from the first month of the year.
The list of selected players will be based on the MLS, of which 16 could debut with the senior team.
Their last game was played in November last year, in the second leg of the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League, losing 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago, but they won the series 4-2 on aggregate.
The list of selected players will be based on the MLS, of which 16 could debut with the senior team.
Their last game was played in November last year, in the second leg of the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League, losing 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago, but they won the series 4-2 on aggregate.
The match will be played at the Toyota Field
Home of FC Dallas, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Frisco, San Antonio, Texas, United States.
Its facilities opened the doors in April 2005, but was renovated in 2018, as part of an extensive sports site dedicated for the training of young talent.
With a great Texan spirit, Toyota Field is one of the most emblematic venues within the stadium landscape in Major League Soccer.
It has a capacity of 8,000 fans and a natural playing surface.
At present, the Toyota brand is in charge of the sponsorship of the stadium as well as the rights of this place.
Finally, it has additional points of interest, since inside its structure we can find the United States Soccer Hall of Fame, which presents the history of the most popular sport in the world and what has generated the country of the stars and stripes.
Its facilities opened the doors in April 2005, but was renovated in 2018, as part of an extensive sports site dedicated for the training of young talent.
With a great Texan spirit, Toyota Field is one of the most emblematic venues within the stadium landscape in Major League Soccer.
It has a capacity of 8,000 fans and a natural playing surface.
At present, the Toyota brand is in charge of the sponsorship of the stadium as well as the rights of this place.
Finally, it has additional points of interest, since inside its structure we can find the United States Soccer Hall of Fame, which presents the history of the most popular sport in the world and what has generated the country of the stars and stripes.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 friendly match: USA vs Slovenia Live Updates!
My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
In the first international friendly match of the year, the United States of America will face Slovenia in preparation for the Copa America 2024.
See you soon, SATX 🤠 pic.twitter.com/FmDUkL0VuO— U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) January 17, 2024