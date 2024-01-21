ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Lecce vs Juventus live in Serie A 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lecce vs Juventus live corresponding to Serie A 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Lecce vs Juventus online and live in Serie A 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Lecce vs Juventus match in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 4:45 p.m. on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 3:45 p.m. on Paramount+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 3:45 p.m. on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last Juventus lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Daniele Rugani, Adrien Rabiot, Fabio Miretti, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Andrea Cambiaso, Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic.
Dusan Vlahovic, player to watch!
The Juventus striker is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Serbian continued with the Italian team after a good season last season in the Bundesliga, in which he scored 29 goals and 6 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Juventus forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 10 goals and 4 assists in 24 games played.
How does Juventus arrive?
Juventus continues its path this Serie A season, placing itself in second place with a record of 15 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss for a total of 49 points. The team has made great moves bringing in players like Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba, Bremer, Filip Kostic and Leandro Paredes to fight for a good year in all competitions. For now, Vecchia Signora has not had a bad season and is in the Round of 16 of the Europa League where it hopes to advance to the next round and be among the best in the European competition. The team has lacked great victories in all its tournaments and that has made it difficult for it to return to being one of the best in Italy and Europe. Juventus hopes to get positive results, to get into the next round of the Europa League and try to win the championship, they are the big favorites.
Lecce's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Wladimiro Falcone, Federico Baschirotto, Marin Pongracic, Antonino Gallo, Valentin Gendrey, Ylber Ramadani, Gabriel Strefezza, Mohamed Kaba, Nikola Krstovic, Pontus Almqvist and Rémi Oudin.
Gabriel Strefezza, player to watch!
The Lecce winger is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and continue adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for the Serie A title and manage to get into to some UEFA competition next season. During this season he has played 20 games, where he scored 8 goals. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing his high level throughout the season.
How does Lecce get here?
The Lecce team enters this Serie A duel with the aim of continuing to climb positions and stay away from relegation. At the moment, the club has made several additions, with Marin Pongracic, Remi Oudin, Giuseppe Pezella and Lorenzo Colombo being the most notable. The Italian team is in thirteenth place in its league with a record of 4 wins, 9 draws and 7 losses for a total of 21 units and will try to surprise in Italy to stay away from the relegation spots and stay in first place. . Lecce hopes to get a point against Roma to continue moving away from the bottom of the table.
Where is the game?
The Stadio Comunale Via del Mare located in the city of Lecce will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their 2023-2024 Serie A season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 40,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1966.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Lecce vs Juventus match, corresponding to the matchday 20 of Serie A 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, at 1:45 p.m.