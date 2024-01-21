ADVERTISEMENT

Leeds vs Preston Live Score

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leeds vs Preston match.
How to watch Leeds vs Preston Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Leeds vs Preston live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Retrospect

There have been 62 matches between Leeds and Preston, with 22 wins for Leeds, 26 for Preston and 14 draws. In the Championship there have been 35 matches, with 13 wins for Leeds, 10 draws and 12 wins for Preston. Leeds have met Preston 32 times at home, with 14 wins, seven draws and 11 defeats. In the Championship they have won eight, drawn five and lost four of their 17 games.
Probable Preston

Preston's probable team for the match is: Woodman, Potts, Storey, Lindsay and Hughes; Whiteman, Holmes, Frokjaer-Jense, McCann and Millar; Keane.
Probable Leeds

The likely Leeds team for the match is: Meslier, Gray, Rondon, Ampadu and Firpo; Gruev, Kamara, Daniel James, Rutter and Summerville; Bamford.
Absentees

Leeds have only Cooper doubtful for the match, while Preston still have Jensen doubtful.
Championship!

Leeds are fourth in the Championship with 51 points, four behind Southampton, seven behind Ipswich and 14 behind leaders Leicester, as well as six points above West Brom and nine behind Hull City. Preston, on the other hand, are in 12th place on 38 points, level with Norwich, one below Watford and Middlesbrough, two below Coventry and Sunderland, and one point above Cardiff and two above Bristol.
Last Matches: Preston

Preston, on the other hand, have one win and two defeats. On January 1, they lost 2-0 away to Sunderland, with goals from Pritchard and Rusyn. In the FA Cup, on Saturday (6), the defeat was 4-0 to Chelsea, with goals from Broja, Thiago Silva, Sterling and Enzo Fernández. And on Saturday (13), they won 2-0 against Bristol City, with two goals from Keane.
Last Matches: Leeds

Leeds come into the match on the back of three straight wins, all of which, curiously, were by 3-0 scorelines. The first was at home to Birmingham on January 1st, with goals from Bamford, Daniel James and Summerville. On Sunday (7), away from home, the victory was in the FA Cup against Peterborough, with goals from Ampadu (2) and Bamford. And on Saturday (13), away again, the win was over Cardiff, with goals from Bamford, Daniel James and Rutter.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023-24 Championship match: Leeds vs Preston Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

