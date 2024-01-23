ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Bolivia vs Brazil U-23 live in a U23 Pre-Olympic match.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bolivia U-23 vs. Brazil U-23 live in the U23 Pre-Olympic, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nacional Brigido Iriarte. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Other meetings tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Bolivia and Brazil U-23, Ecuador vs Venezuela will also play in group A. There is no doubt that two very exciting games with high quality players await us.
Nacional Brígido Iriarte Stadium
It is located in Caracas, Venezuela, is one of the most important stadiums in the South American country, although it is one of the least capacity, has a capacity to receive 10 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1983, will host this meeting between Bolivia and Brazil U-23 encounter that promises to be one of the best matches tomorrow.
Where and how to watch Bolivia vs Brazil online and live in the U23 Pre-Olympic Championship
The Bolivia vs Brazil match will not be broadcasted on television.
The Bolivia vs. Brazil match will be broadcasted via streaming on Claro Sports' Youtube channel.
If you want to watch Bolivia vs Brazil live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Bolivia vs Brazil game in the U23 Pre-Olympic?
This is the kick-off time for the Bolivia vs Brazil match on January 23, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 3:00 a.m.
South Africa: 3:00 a.m.
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom: 21:00 hours
France: 21:00 hours
Italy: 21:00 hours
Netherlands: 21:00 hours
Belgium: 21:00 hours
Germany: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this game, which has a special ingredient for being a game with two very important teams with a high level in this U-23 category.
Background
Only once have these two amateurs met, leaving a record of one game won by Brazil with a score of 5-3, so tomorrow the Brazilian team will be the favorite to take the 3 points in its debut on the road to the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.
How does Bolivia U-23 arrive?
Bolivia already debuted in this Pre-Olympic where they faced Venezuela ending with a 3-3 score to place in third place with only one point, they will face Brazil in what will be a tough challenge for them, this way the two national teams arrive to this second day of the U23 Pre-Olympic, it is expected to be a very exciting match full of intensity.
How is Brazil U-23 arriving?
Brazil U-23 will make its debut in this pre-Olympic against Bolivia, looking to start on the right foot with a win and fight for the leadership of group A, which they share with Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia and Colombia, the Brazilian team comes from winning the Gold in the Pan American Games and now they will begin a new adventure towards the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, is expected to be a very close match, with two teams that will seek to give everything in this start of the pre-Olympic looking for a ticket to June 2024.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bolivia U23 vs Brazil U23 match, corresponding to Day 2 of the Conmebol U23 Pre-Olympic. The match will take place at the Brigido Iriarte National Stadium at 14:00 (CDMX).