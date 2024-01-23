ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:00 AMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Guinea vs Senegal live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Guinea vs Senegal live, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
11:55 PMan hour ago

Where and how Guinea vs Senegal online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Guinea vs Senegal can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

11:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Guinea vs Senegal match corresponding to Matchday 3 of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations?

This is the start time of the Guinea vs Senegal match on January 23, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 11:00 am

Brazil: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 am

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 am

United States: 12:00 p.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 am

Peru: 12:00 hours

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:00 am

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 9:00 p.m.

Nigeria: 02:00 hours

South Africa: 03:00 hours

Australia: 3:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 4:00 p.m.

11:45 PMan hour ago

Senegal Statements

Aliou Cissé, coach of the national team, spoke before his last game: “I really wanted to thank everyone who sent me messages. It really warmed my heart. Thank you, thank you for your support.”

“All the CAN matches are about to be played, there is nothing that will change. There is a lot of concentration and determination in this context, but it is not like that. We hope to enjoy three matches, InshaAllah, we hope to get the best possible result.”

“I am very sad for him. When the group was already there, I was already sad. It is a chic that has a lot of quality and contact with it. "It is true that he has been injured, but he is young and will be more active. You have an ankle problem but you have taken care of him yesterday (Sunday). No problem. He is operational."

“My players are returning little by little. Lamine Camara suffered a fight during the match against Cameroon. The doctors do a good job and everything is going well. Moussa Niakhaté suffered a bruise. Overall, we will balance after this late training. Now we have to decide that the dungeon is going to be freed little by little. "It is a great satisfaction because our permit includes other possibilities."

11:40 PM2 hours ago

Senegal's latest lineup

Mendy Diatta, A. Diallo, Koulibaly, Jakobs; Camara, Gueye, P.Sarr; I.Sarr, H.Diallo, Sadio Mané
11:35 PM2 hours ago

Guinea's latest lineup

Kone, Diakite, Jeanvier, Diakhaby, Sylla, Kourouma, Toure, Guilavogui, Camara, Sylla, Bayo.
11:30 PM2 hours ago

How does Senegal arrive?

Senegal has not fallen in the current tournament and has six points, this after beating Cameroon three goals to one, which places it in first position in its group, so it will go with everything to finish undefeated this phase.

11:25 PM2 hours ago

How does Guinea arrive?

Guinea comes to this match after beating Gambia by the minimum, remaining in second position in the group with four units.

11:20 PM2 hours ago

The Guinea vs Senegal match will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro

The Guinea vs Senegal match will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro located in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Guinea vs Senegal match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro at 11:00 am.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lorena Solórzano
Lorena Solórzano
CORRESPONSAL
5$
10$
15$