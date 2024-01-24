ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Zambia vs Morocco match live?
What time is Zambia vs Morocco match for African Cup of Nations?
Argentina 5 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 4 pm: No transmission
Brazil 5 pm: BandPlay
Chile 4 pm: No transmission
Colombia 3 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 3 pm: No transmission
USA 3 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain 8 pm: LaLiga+ Spain
Mexico 4 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 4 pm: No transmission
Peru 3 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 5 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 4 pm: No transmission
Speak, Walid Regragui!
We left too much space between our lines. Tactically, we should have been better. Perhaps we respected DR Congo too much. They were the toughest team in the group. They were motivated and vindictive. They were dangerous and their point was deserved."
Speak, Avram Grant!
It's difficult to play with ten players. But I'm happy with the boys' reaction. They gave everything to come back. We already know that Morocco are a great team, but we're not afraid of them. We're going to face them and I hope we put in a good display. We'll have to show character
That's what we try to do every day, improve. And at every level. Since I started coaching this team, we've made progress in several areas, but we have to keep going. Even when you become champions, you have to keep improving the team."
Classification
Lions of Atlas
In order to secure a place in the last 16 of the African Cup of Nations, the Atlas Lions will be looking to secure top spot in the group if they beat Zambia in this round of matches.
During their opening game in Group F of the continental competition, the Atlas Lions easily beat Tanzania 3-0. They then held DR Congo to a 1-1 draw and missed the chance to qualify early for the last 16.
Copper Bullets
Depending on future results, the Zambian team has the opportunity to move up the table.
The Copper Bullets, as they are known, have played out two consecutive draws, both 1-1. The first against DR Congo and the second against Tanzania.
Stade de San Pédro
The stadium was built to host African Cup of Nations matches.
The Stade de San Pédro is an important sporting landmark in Côte d'Ivoire. It is a popular venue for soccer matches and other sporting events. The stadium is also an important cultural and social center. It is often used for concerts and other public events.
