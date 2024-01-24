ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM7 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Zambia vs Morocco match live?

If you want to watch the game Zambia vs Morocco live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AM12 minutes ago

What time is Zambia vs Morocco match for African Cup of Nations?

This is the start time of the game Zambia vs Morocco of 24th January 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 4 pm: No transmission

Brazil 5 pm: BandPlay

Chile 4 pm: No transmission

Colombia 3 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 3 pm: No transmission

USA 3 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain 8 pm: LaLiga+ Spain

Mexico 4 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 4 pm: No transmission

Peru 3 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 5 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 4 pm: No transmission

2:50 AM17 minutes ago

Speak, Walid Regragui!

"We started the game well. We created situations for ourselves, but then we retreated and allowed them back into the game. The changes to bring more freshness didn't work. We didn't know how to manage the game as required. I take responsibility for this match

We left too much space between our lines. Tactically, we should have been better. Perhaps we respected DR Congo too much. They were the toughest team in the group. They were motivated and vindictive. They were dangerous and their point was deserved."

2:45 AM22 minutes ago

Speak, Avram Grant!

"It's a disappointing result. We knew it wouldn't be an easy game after watching Tanzania play Morocco. It's true that we also started well, but we conceded a goal quickly and that changed our tactics, especially after the red card.

It's difficult to play with ten players. But I'm happy with the boys' reaction. They gave everything to come back. We already know that Morocco are a great team, but we're not afraid of them. We're going to face them and I hope we put in a good display. We'll have to show character

That's what we try to do every day, improve. And at every level. Since I started coaching this team, we've made progress in several areas, but we have to keep going. Even when you become champions, you have to keep improving the team."

2:40 AM27 minutes ago

Classification

2:35 AM32 minutes ago

Lions of Atlas

In the group F standings, Morocco remain top with four points from two matches, including a win and a draw, giving them a 66% record.

In order to secure a place in the last 16 of the African Cup of Nations, the Atlas Lions will be looking to secure top spot in the group if they beat Zambia in this round of matches.

During their opening game in Group F of the continental competition, the Atlas Lions easily beat Tanzania 3-0. They then held DR Congo to a 1-1 draw and missed the chance to qualify early for the last 16.

2:30 AM37 minutes ago

Copper Bullets

In a tight race in Group F, Zambia are in third place, with two points and a 33% record. The situation is shared with DR Congo, who currently occupy second place.

Depending on future results, the Zambian team has the opportunity to move up the table.

The Copper Bullets, as they are known, have played out two consecutive draws, both 1-1. The first against DR Congo and the second against Tanzania.

2:25 AM42 minutes ago

Stade de San Pédro

The Stade de San Pédro is a soccer stadium located in the city of San Pédro in Côte d'Ivoire. With a capacity to seat 20,000 spectators, the stadium is often used for sporting events and was inaugurated on September 9, 2023 at a cost of US$50 million.

The stadium was built to host African Cup of Nations matches.

The Stade de San Pédro is an important sporting landmark in Côte d'Ivoire. It is a popular venue for soccer matches and other sporting events. The stadium is also an important cultural and social center. It is often used for concerts and other public events.

2:20 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Zambia vs Morocco live this Wednesday (24), at the Stade de San Pédro at 12 pm ET, for the African Cup of Nations. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the African Cup of Nations Match: Zambia vs Morocco Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Izabelle França
Izabelle França
5$
10$
15$