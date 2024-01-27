ADVERTISEMENT

10:00 PM9 minutes ago

9:55 PM14 minutes ago

CELTIC!

Photo: Disclosure/Celtic
9:50 PM19 minutes ago

ROSS COUNTY OUT OF HOME!

In the last 10 games, Ross County have experienced a period of mixed results, highlighted by two draws, three wins and five defeats. On 30 December 2023, they faced Hearts in a thrilling match that ended in a 2-2 draw. However, on 9 December 2023, they suffered a 2-0 defeat against St. Mirren.

The October and November 2023 matches also showed an uneven performance, with defeats to St. Johnstone (0-1) and Hibernian (2-2), as well as draws against Motherwell (3-3). ) and Dundee FC (0-0).

Of particular note is the victory on September 11, 2023 against Kilmarnock, with a score of 1-0. Furthermore, on August 19, 2023, Ross County had a remarkable performance in the League Cup, beating Airdrieonians 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in regulation time.

However, the team faced a significant defeat against Celtic on 5th August 2023, losing 4-2. In summary, Ross County have faced a number of challenges and recent successes, highlighting the competitive nature and unpredictable nature of football.

9:45 PM24 minutes ago

CELTIC AT HOME!

Celtic have performed remarkably well in their last few games, featuring convincing wins and some competitive draws. On January 21, 2024, Celtic faced Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup (SC) and won an impressive 5-0 victory. Before that, on December 30, 2023, in the Scottish Premiership (PLG), they defeated Rangers 2-1, a result that was certainly significant given the intense rivalry between the two teams.

Other important victories included clashes against Livingston on 23 December 2023 (2-0) and Aberdeen on 12 November 2023 (6-0). Celtic also performed solidly in the UEFA Europa Conference League, beating Feyenoord 2-1 on 13 December 2023.

There was a 2-2 draw against Atlético Madrid on 25 October 2023, showing Celtic's ability to compete at an international level. Overall, Celtic displayed consistency and effectiveness, maintaining their position as a formidable team in both the domestic league and European competition.

9:40 PM29 minutes ago

GAME STAGE!

Celtic Park is The iconic stadium is located in Glasgow, Scotland and serves as the home ground of Celtic Football Club. Opened in 1892, the stadium is built in 1892. It is one of the oldest and most revered in British football. With a capacity of over 60,000 spectators, Celtic Park is one of the biggest attractions in the world. known for its vibrant and passionate atmosphere during Celtic games.

The stadium has undergone several renovations over the years to meet modern standards but still maintains its rich heritage and identity. The famous steeply sloped stands offer fans an immersive view of the pitch.

Celtic Park has also been the scene of historic moments for Celtic, including triumphs in national and international competitions. The famous song "You'll Never Walk Alone" is chanted by passionate fans before each game, creating a unique and exciting atmosphere.

As well as hosting football matches, Celtic Park is also an international venue. It is used for events and concerts, contributing to its cultural importance in the city of Glasgow and beyond. As an icon of Scottish football, Celtic Park continues to play a crucial role in the history and identity of Celtic Football Club.

9:35 PM34 minutes ago

CONFRONTS!

In recent head-to-head clashes between Celtic and Ross County, Celtic have demonstrated consistent dominance, recording impressive victories in a number of competitions. The last meeting took place on November 4, 2023, in the Scottish Premiership (PLG), where Celtic defeated Ross County 3-0. This victory followed the trend established in previous clashes.

Over the years, Celtic and Ross County have faced each other on several occasions, with Celtic achieving favorable results. In the most recent fixture before November 2023, on 5 August 2023, Celtic won 4-2, again in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic's superiority is also reflected in away matches, such as in the Scottish League Cup (LC) on 31 August 2022, when Celtic won 4-1.

Recent history shows that Celtic have not only been victorious, but have also maintained a remarkable consistency in scoring goals, highlighting their offensive strength. In short, in head-to-head matches, Celtic have been the dominant team, demonstrating their status as a powerhouse in Scottish football.

9:30 PM39 minutes ago

HOW DOES ROSS COUNTY ARRIVE?

In the last 10 games, Ross County has had a mixed performance, with three wins, two draws and five defeats. Their last match, on 20 January 2024, resulted in a 0–3 defeat against Partick. Before that, on January 2, 2024, they faced Aberdeen, suffering another 0-3 defeat.

The most recent draw was on 16 December 2023 against Hearts, with a score of 2-2. On 5 December 2023, Ross County had a convincing victory over Motherwell, winning 3 to 0.

However, the team has also faced notable defeats, such as the game against Celtic on 4 November 2023, losing 0-3. Overall, Ross County's recent performance reflects a series of of mixed results, with some ups and downs over the last few months.

9:25 PM44 minutes ago

HOW DOES CELTIC ARRIVE?

Celtic have performed impressively in their recent games, claiming significant victories and showing consistency across a number of competitions. On 21 January 2024, Celtic faced Buckie Thistle, winning by a convincing margin of 5-0. Before that, on 2 January 2024, in the Scottish Premiership (PLG), they defeated St. Mirren 3-0 .

Highlighting their success in local clashes, Celtic overcame Rangers on 30 December 2023 with a 2-1 victory. On Christmas Day, they faced Dundee FC and emerged victorious 3-0. The game against Livingston on 23 December 2023 also ended in a victory for Celtic, this time with a score of 2-0.

Despite a 2-2 draw against Hearts on 16 December 2023, Celtic bounced back with a UEFA Europa Conference League victory, beating Feyenoord 2-1 on 13 December 2023.

In short, Celtic have displayed an impressive performance in recent games, demonstrating their quality and skill in various competitions, both national and international.

9:20 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Celtic Park

The Celtic vs Ross County game will be played at State Celtic Park, with a capacity at 60.411 people.
9:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Scottish Premiership: Celtic vs Ross County live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
