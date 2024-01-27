ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Sunny Singh Gill will be the referee for the match, with Lee Betts and Akil Howson as assistants. The VAR will be led by Darren Bond, with Michael Salisbury and Timothy Wood as assistants.
Probable Brighton
Brighton's probable team for the match is: Berbruggen, Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke and Estuíñán; Gilmour, Gross and Lallana; Buonanotte, Ferguson and Pedro.
Probable Sheffield
Sheffield Wednesday's probable team for the match is: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty and Norrington-Davies; McAtee, Brooks, Souza, Hamer and Brereton Diaz; McBurnie.
Injuries
Sheffield Wednesday will be without Brewster due to a three-match suspension, while Basham is out injured. Brighton March, Veltman, Enciso, Mitoma, Ansu Fati and Adingra are all out through injury.
in the PL!
Sheffield Wednesday are in last place with 10 points, two points below Burnley and six below Luton, all in the relegation zone. Brighton are in a completely different situation with 32 points in seventh place, level with Manchester United, three points below West Ham, one above Chelsea and two above Newcastle and Wolverhampton.
Last Matches: Brighton
Brighton come into the match on the back of two draws and a win in their last games. On day two, away to West Ham, the draw was goalless. On the sixth, away from home, they won 4-2 against Brighton in the FA Cup, with goals from Estupiñán, Dunk and João Pedro (2), while Van Heck (own goal) and Baker netted. And at home on Monday (22), the draw was goalless against Wolverhampton.
Last Matches: Sheffield
Sheffield United come into this game with one defeat, one win and one draw in their last games. On December 30, they lost 2-0 away to Manchester City, with goals from Rodri and Julián Álvarez. On January 6, they won 4-0 away to Gillingham in the FA Cup, with goals from Osula (2) and McAtee (2). And on Sunday (21), it was a 2-2 draw at home to West Ham, with goals from Brereton and McBurnie, while Cornet and Ward-Prowse equalized.
