Stay with us to follow Newport County vs Manchester United live from the FA Cup 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Newport County vs Manchester United live corresponding to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup 2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Rodney Parade. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Newport County vs Manchester United online and live from the FA Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the Newport County vs Manchester United match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 2:30 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 12:30 p.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 6:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Manchester United's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: André Onana, Raphaël Varane, Jonny Evans, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Højlund, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.
Marcus Rashford, player to watch!
The Manchester United striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the team's top attacker. Now, after his passage last season, Rashford is running to be one of the top forward players that Manchester United needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for the Premier League title in England. In the previous campaign, he registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games.
How does Manchester United arrive?
Manchester United enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in this current season of the Premier League, the Red Devils remain in eighth place in the first division of English football with 32 points, after 10 victories, 2 draws and 9 defeats. The Red Devils present themselves with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Marcus Rashford, André Onana, Lisandro Martínez, Raphael Varane, Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. Manchester United is a powerhouse in British football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of the table and win titles. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with those who will start next season. Among Manchester United's objectives are getting into the elimination phase of the UEFA Champions League, as well as fighting directly with Manchester City for the lead in the Premier League day by day.
Newport County's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest line-up: Nick Townsend, Scott Bennett, Ryan Delaney, James Clarke, Adam Lewis, Shane McLoughlin, Harry Charsley, Aaron Wildig, Bryn Morris, Seb Palmer-Houlden and Will Evans.
Will Evans, player to watch!
The Newport County forward is one of the great figures of the team. During this Newport County season, the Welshman has participated in 36 games in all the team's competitions, in these games he scored 18 goals and 2 assists. Evans' goal is to continue being the leader of the team's offense and ensure that Newport County fights for promotion to League Town and becomes a competitive team again.
How does Newport County get there?
Newport County continue this campaign in League Two and with the aim of getting back into the positions fighting for promotion to League One. On this occasion, Newport presents a squad full of young people with the aim of climbing the ladder. positions to get into League One, among these we find Will Evans, Omar Bogle, Bryn Morris, Shane McLoughlin, Lewis Payne, Aaron Wildig and Seb Palmer-Houlden. Newport's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in League Two and in the rest of the Welsh team's competitions. They are in fourteenth place in the competition with 37 points, after 10 wins, 7 draws and 11 losses. The team has given the biggest surprise by continuing to advance in the FA Cup and wants to get to the next round.
Where is the game?
The Rodney Parade located in the city of Newport, Wales will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this FA Cup season. This stadium has a capacity for 8,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1935.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Newport County vs Manchester United match, corresponding to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup 2024. The match will take place at Rodney Parade, at 10:30 am.