Update Live Commentary
Follow here PSG vs Brest Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this PSG vs Brest match for the Ligue 1.
What time is the PSG vs Brest match for Ligue 1 2024?
This is the start time of the game PSG vs Brest of January 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Eurosport Player Spain and DAZN.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brest's latestlineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Marco Bizot, Lilian Brassier, Brendan Chardonnet, Bradley Locko, Kenny Lala, Hugo Magnetti, Pierre Lees-Melou, Mahdi Camara, Steve Mounié, Mathias Pereira Lage and Romain Del Castillo.
Paris Saint-Germain's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Milan Skriniar, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.
Players to watch from Brest
The next three players are considered key to Brest's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against PSG. Player Kamory Doumbia (#23) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Romain Del Castillo (#10) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the equipment. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper Marco Bizot (#40) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
Brest in the tournament
The Brest football team is progressing well in the 2023-2024 season of Ligue 1 (first division of football in France), they are in third position in the general table with 10 games won, 4 draws and 4 lost, achieving 34 points . Brest's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last match was on January 14, it ended in a 2-0 victory against Montpellier at the Stade Francis-le Blé and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Paris Saint-Germain players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Paris Saint-Germain's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brest. French player Kylian Mbappé (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Defender Achraf Hakimi (#2) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (#99) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to save any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Paris Saint-Germain in the tournament
PSG is doing well in the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season, they are in first position in the general table after 13 games won, 4 tied and 1 lost, they have 43 points. PSG seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their goal this season is to repeat the championship, so it is important now to defend first place in the general table. Their last game was on January 14, it resulted in a 2-0 victory against Lens at the Parc des Princes and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Parc des Princes is located in Paris, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 49,575 spectators and is the home of Paris Saint-Germain of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on July 18, 1897 and cost 90 million French francs.