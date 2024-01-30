ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Fulham vs Everton match for Premier League Match?
This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Everton of January 30th in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 30, 2024
|
14:45
|
|
Argentina
|
January 30, 2024
|
16:45
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 30, 2024
|
14:45
|
|
Brazil
|
January 30, 2024
|
16:45
|
|
Chile
|
January 30, 2024
|
16:45
|
|
Colombia
|
January 30, 2024
|
14:45
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 30, 2024
|
14:45
|
|
Spain
|
January 30, 2024
|
20:45
|
|
Mexico
|
January 30, 2024
|
13:45
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
January 30, 2024
|
14:45
Watch out for this Everton player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Everton's iconic center forward Arnaut Danjuma. The Dutch striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Arnaut Danjuma knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Everton.
Everton's final lineup:
J. Pickford; S. Coleman, J. Tarkwski, J. Branthwaite, V. Mykolenko; A. Onana, J. Garner; J. Harrison, A. Doucouré, A. Danjuma; D. Calvert-Lewin.
Watch out for this Fulham player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Mexican center forward, Raul Jimenez. Fulham's Mexican player is very much loved by the team's fans and he has given them a couple of good times, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading opponents until he gets to the penalty area to put in a cross or a cross shot to give Fulham the advantage in the match.
Fulham's last line-up:
B. Leno; A. Robinson, I. Diop, T. Adarabioyo, K. Tete; T. Cairney, J. Palhinha; Wilian, A. Pereira, H. Wilson; R. Jimenez.
Background:
Fulham and Everton have met on a total of 69 occasions (23 Fulham wins, 14 draws, 31 Everton wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Everton side. In terms of goals, 75 goals have fallen in favor of Fulham, while 105 have been scored in favor of Everton. Their last meeting dates back to season 23/24 on Premier League matchday 1 where Everton lost 0-1 to Fulham.
About the Stadium
Craven Cottage is a soccer stadium located in London, specifically in the southwest, on the banks of the River Thames. It is the home stadium of Fulham Football Club, a team that competes in the English Fotball Premier League, which is the top division of English soccer. The stadium has a long history, with its original construction dating back to 1896. Over the years, it has undergone several renovations and refurbishments. The current capacity of Craven Cottage is around 19,000 spectators. Although it is not one of the largest stadiums, it has a historic charm and a unique location. Although primarily used by Fulham FC, Craven Cottage has also hosted some international soccer matches and other sporting events over the years.
They are fighting for relegation
On the other side of the coin, Everton are once again in relegation trouble in the top flight of English soccer as the Toffees had already overcome the problem of the 10-point deduction for exceeding the financial limit set by the FA, showing that, without that sanction, Everton would be fighting in the top positions of the overall table today. However, now they are facing another sanction that puts them again on the edge of relegation and retaining their position, as their pursuers are one and three points respectively, so a slip in this matchday would put pressure again within the Liverpool squad that has been used to fight for relegation for a few seasons now.
Focus back on the Premier League
It is time for Fulham to refocus on the Premier League after two intense weeks in English soccer following their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool, where despite all their attempts in the 180-minute play-off, the Craven Cottage side were eliminated, leaving them with no hope of lifting a cup again this season. Now, on the return to the Premier League, the Cottagers will have to focus on getting back to three points as they are currently in 13th position in the overall table, being too far away from the Premier League big six, so if they still want to have a minimum chance of getting into the European competitions, they have to start by winning this match.
The adventure continues
The beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in the Premier League has already passed and now with a stretch of the road already traveled, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that allows them to dream with great objectives and illusions in the face of the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is beginning to become clear which teams will fight for the Premier League crown, which teams will seek a place in the European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
Kick-off time
The Fulham vs Everton match will be played at Craven Cottage, in Chelsea, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
