When is the Morocco vs South Africa match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
South Africa Probable
Probable Morocco
Percy Tau
Hakim Ziyech
South Africa
In the first round of the CAN, South Africa got off on the wrong foot, losing 2-0 to Mali. In the second round of the competition, South Africa beat Namibia 4-0, with Percy Tau, Themba Zwane (2) and Thapelo Maseko scoring the goals. In their third and final match of the group stage, South Africa drew goalless with Tunisia, but even with this result the team secured a place in the last 16 of the tournament.
Morocco
In the first round Morocco beat Tanzania 3-0. Roman Saïss, Azzedine Ounahi and En-Nesyri scored the Moroccan goals. In the second round Morocco drew 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Achraf Hakimi scoring for the Moroccans. On the third and final matchday of the group stage, Morocco beat Zambia 1-0, with Hakim Ziyech top scorer on the night.
TIME AND PLACE!
Morocco is the odds-on favorite for the title at Betfair and has reason to believe so, given the generation of talent that led the country to the semi-finals of the last World Cup. Highlights include Hakim Ziyech, scorer of the winning goal against Zambia, and Hakimi, a very attacking winger. In defense, goalkeeper Bono and West Ham's Aguerd are the main names.
Winners of the 1996 African Cup, South Africa are looking to regain their place in the continent's soccer scene and making it far in this year's edition would be key to this process. The base of the team is made up of players from Mamelodi Sundowns, four-time national champions. Bafana Bafana's standout player, however, is Percy Tau, a skillful striker from Egypt's Al Ahly.
in the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations
Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024;
Time: 3 pm ET
Venue: Laurent Pokou Stadium, Ivory Coast;
Where to watch: Bandsports (closed TV) and BandPlay (streaming).