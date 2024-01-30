ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM36 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Morocco vs South Africa on TV in real time?

Morocco-South Africa

in the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations

Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024;

Time: 3 pm ET

Venue: Laurent Pokou Stadium, Ivory Coast;

Where to watch: Bandsports (closed TV) and BandPlay (streaming).

2:55 AM41 minutes ago

When is the Morocco vs South Africa match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Morocco and South Africa will kick off at 3 pm ET at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in Côte d'Ivoire in the last 16 of the African Cup of Nations. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
2:50 AMan hour ago

South Africa Probable

Williams; Mudau, Kekana, Mvala e Modiba; Mokoena e Sithole; Morena, Zwane e Tau; Makgopa.
2:45 AMan hour ago

Probable Morocco

Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss e Chibi; Amrabat; Ziyech, Ounahi, Amallah e Boufal; En-Nesyri.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Percy Tau

The South African national team has a lot of faith in the performance of striker Percy Tau, who is a key player in the attacking sector at Al Ahly in Egypt. This season, he has made 26 appearances for both club and country, scoring 8 goals. The 29-year-old is making his second appearance at the African Cup of Nations.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Hakim Ziyech

 Galatasaray's left-footed striker, currently the national team's top scorer with 22 goals in 54 games, is having a remarkable season. With two goals and an assist in the domestic league, he has identical figures in the Champions League. He also played a crucial role in the Moroccan team's successful World Cup journey in Qatar.
Marrocos

 

2:30 AMan hour ago

South Africa

South Africa reached the podium in their first three participations after the end of the CAN ban due to apartheid. However, their success stalled in 2000, and since then, Bafana Bafana have missed out on three editions, including the last one, and have never advanced beyond the quarter-finals in any of the tournaments they have competed in.

In the first round of the CAN, South Africa got off on the wrong foot, losing 2-0 to Mali. In the second round of the competition, South Africa beat Namibia 4-0, with Percy Tau, Themba Zwane (2) and Thapelo Maseko scoring the goals. In their third and final match of the group stage, South Africa drew goalless with Tunisia, but even with this result the team secured a place in the last 16 of the tournament.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Morocco

Morocco arrives at the African Cup of Nations with a good deal of favoritism, but having to end a 38-year losing streak, after having made an incredible appearance at the 2022 World Cup, finishing fourth. The government has recently invested in soccer and has reaped good results at club level, but still needs to win back the continental cup. Walid Regragui gave the famous "trucada" and said that he would step down if he didn't reach at least the semi-final of the tournament, after his good performance at the World Cup.

In the first round Morocco beat Tanzania 3-0. Roman Saïss, Azzedine Ounahi and En-Nesyri scored the Moroccan goals. In the second round Morocco drew 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Achraf Hakimi scoring for the Moroccans. On the third and final matchday of the group stage, Morocco beat Zambia 1-0, with Hakim Ziyech top scorer on the night.

2:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Morocco and South Africa face each other this Tuesday at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pédro, Côte d'Ivoire, in the last 16 of the African Cup of Nations. Whoever advances will face the winner of the Cape Verde-Mauritania clash.

Morocco is the odds-on favorite for the title at Betfair and has reason to believe so, given the generation of talent that led the country to the semi-finals of the last World Cup. Highlights include Hakim Ziyech, scorer of the winning goal against Zambia, and Hakimi, a very attacking winger. In defense, goalkeeper Bono and West Ham's Aguerd are the main names.

Winners of the 1996 African Cup, South Africa are looking to regain their place in the continent's soccer scene and making it far in this year's edition would be key to this process. The base of the team is made up of players from Mamelodi Sundowns, four-time national champions. Bafana Bafana's standout player, however, is Percy Tau, a skillful striker from Egypt's Al Ahly.

2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Morocco vs South Africa live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match of the African Cup of Nations between two teams: Morocco on one side. On the other is South Africa. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Sousa
Lucas Sousa
Carioca. Jornalista. Meu Twitter: @o_lucasousa
5$
10$
15$