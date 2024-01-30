ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Coventry City vs Bristol City
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Coventry City vs Bristol City as well as the latest information from the Coventry Building Society Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Coventry City vs Bristol City?
If you want to watch Coventry City vs Bristol City live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Coventry City vs Bristol City in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 3:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this Bristol City player
Tommy Conway plays as a right winger and is a Scotland U21 international. This season he has scored eight goals, six of them in the EFL Championship. He has yet to score a goal this season in the domestic league, although he has scored in the FA Cup where he was the hero against West Ham.
Watch out for this Coventry City player
Haji Wright is in his first season at Coventry City where he is his team's top scorer with eight goals and five assists. All of his goals have come in the EFL Championship. He has managed to score or assist in five of his last seven games played.
News - Bristol City
They are coming from a draw in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest and will have to play for a place in the round of 16 at the home of the Premier League team. In the EFL Championship they have not won four games in a row and have not won yet in this 2024. They are currently in a comfortable position in the standings, 13th with 37 points, 12 points clear of relegation and six points away from the Playoffs.
News - Coventry City
Coventry City is in a good momentum, having gone 11 matches without defeat in a row. Their last defeat was on December 2 at home to Ipswich Town. In the EFL Championship they have three consecutive victories. They have just played the FA Cup where they drew 1-1 against SAheffield Wednesday so they will play the pass to the round of 16 in the second match at home. In the EFL Championship standings they are in the sixth position with 43 points, that is to say, currently in Playoff positions.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Bristol City, who have won 16 times, 12 times the Coventry team has won. While 17 clashes between these two teams have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last October 2023, when Bristol City won by the narrowest of margins.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena, a stadium located in the city of Coventry. It was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity for 32609 spectators.
Preview of the match
Coventry City and Bristol City will meet on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 in the 29th round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Coventry City vs Bristol City match in EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.