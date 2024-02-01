ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
90+3´
End of the match, Real Madrid beats Getafe.
90’
The referee adds 3 minutes
80’
Last 10 minutes of the game, Real Madrid looks to seal the game with one more goal
74’
Eduardo Camavinga hits the goal and the attempt rolls past the far post.
69’
Vinicius hits the goal but the ball goes over the crossbar.
65’
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56’
GOOOOOL FOR REAL MADRID! Joselu scores a brace
49’
Ferland Mendy wins a free kick in the defensive half
45’
Jude Bellingham's shot is hit into the hands of the archer.
40’
Jude Bellingham's shot is hit into the hands of the archer.
34’
Federico Valverde hits the ball with all his might but his attempt misses the side of the goal.
30’
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30’
Luka Modric hits the goal but his shot goes over the crossbar.
26’
Djené Dakonam (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
18’
Vinicius is fouled in midfield
14’
Joselu (Real Madrid) header from very close range to the center of the goal is saved in the top center of the goal.
12’
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Joselu is caught offside.
6’
Joselu (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5’
Joselu has a shot on goal but the ball goes over the net.
1’
Real Madrid and Getafe look for three points at the Coliseum
IN A COUPLE OF MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Getafe vs Real Madrid, match corresponding to the 20th matchday of the Premier League.
STARTING ELEVEN READY
This is the starting eleven that Real Madrid sends to the field to face Getafe on the turf of the Coliseum Stadium.
STARTING ELEVEN READY
This is the starting eleven that Getafe sends to the field to face Real Madrid at the Coliseum Stadium.
ERROR IN THE TRANSFER CLOSING
Despite what had been reported until Monday morning on LaLiga's website and in most of the Spanish media, it is clarified that the closure of the winter transfer market of the Iberian competition will not be this Wednesday, January 31, but next Thursday, February 1. This date coincides with the closure of the winter transfer market in other major European leagues such as the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, according to the guidelines established by FIFA.
IS HE GOING?
Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, has given an extensive interview to the newspaper El Mundo in which he addresses various current issues in Spanish soccer. In the interview, conducted by journalist Esteban Urreiztieta, Tebas reveals a talk by Sánchez Arminio, former president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), in which he expressed his opposition to Real Madrid. He also reiterates his opposition to the Superliga project.
ALABA WILL ALSO MISS OUT
The Austrian defender suffered a knee ligament injury during a LaLiga match against Villarreal. This constitutes the third such injury to Real Madrid players this season. Unfortunately, the Whites have experienced a series of setbacks in this regard, as three of the squad's key players have suffered similar injuries, all belonging to the team's most defensive third.
MILITAO WILL ALSO BE ABSENT
Brazilian defender, Militão, suffered a similar injury to Courtois during the match against Athletic Club. The first diagnoses pointed to the fact that the defender could return before the Belgian goalkeeper.The good news is that the player is already training on the field. Despite this, the club has decided not to rush his return and is conducting light training sessions. He is not expected to take part in competitions for a few months to ensure a full recovery and return to the field in full 100% condition.
WITHOUT HIS GOALKEEPER
Fortunately, Ancelotti has not experienced any more losses during this period, meaning he will not have the same three players available as the rest of the season. Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian goalkeeper, has been injured for several months. Before the summer break, he was recognized as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Unfortunately, for Real Madrid, he has not had the opportunity to play a single minute so far this season due to his injury.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait for LaLiga is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players are back on the pitch with the best games in the world.
What time is Getafe vs Real Madrid match for LaLiga?
This is the start time of the game Getafe vs Real Madrid of February 1st in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
February 1, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Argentina
|
February 1, 2024
|
17:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
February 1, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Brazil
|
February 1, 2024
|
17:00
|
|
Chile
|
February 1, 2024
|
17:00
|
|
Colombia
|
February 1, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
February 1, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Spain
|
February 1, 2024
|
21:00
|
|
Mexico
|
February 1, 2024
|
14:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
February 1, 2024
|
15:00
Watch out for this Getafe player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Getafe's iconic center forward, Enes Ünal. The Turkish striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Enes Ünal knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Getafe. , so opposing defenses must always be alert as Enes Ünal knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Getafe.
Getafe's final lineup:
D. Soria; D. Rico, O. Alderete, G. Álvarez, D. Dakonam; M. Greenwood, N. Maksimovic, L. Milla, Aleña; E. Ünal, B. Mayoral.
Watch out for this Real Madrid player:
For this match, the player to watch will be midfielder Jude Bellingham. The English player of Los Merengues is very loved by the fans of the team and he has been in charge of giving them a couple of joys, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading rivals until reaching the small area to put in a brilliant cross or a cross shot that gives Real Madrid the advantage in the commitment.
Last Real Madrid line-up:
Kepa; D. Carvajal, Nacho, A. Rüdiger, F. Mendy; L. Modric, A. Tchouameni, F. Valverde; J. Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicus.
Background:
Getafe and Real Madrid have met on a total of 37 occasions (6 Getafe wins, 4 draws, 27 Real Madrid wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Real Madrid side. In terms of goals, 79 goals have fallen in Real Madrid's favor, while 29 have been scored in Getafe's favor. Their last duel dates back to the 23/24 season on matchday 4 where Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-1.
About the Stadium
The Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, commonly known as the Coliseum, is a soccer stadium located in Getafe, a city in the Community of Madrid, Spain. The Coliseum is located in the city of Getafe, specifically at Avenida Teresa de Calcuta, s/n, 28903 Getafe, Madrid, Spain. It is the home of Getafe Club de Fútbol, a team that competes in the Spanish Primera División (La Liga). The stadium was inaugurated on August 7, 1998. It has undergone several renovations and improvements over the years. The Coliseum has a capacity of approximately 17,393 spectators. Although it is not one of the largest stadiums in Spain, it offers a compact and vibrant atmosphere during matches.
They could be the heroes of the anti-madridistas
Going into the upcoming clash against Real Madrid, Getafe go into the game with steely determination and a yearning for a meaningful victory that will not only hand a defeat to one of Spain's La Liga giants, but also propel the team to higher positions in the standings. Currently in tenth position, Getafe sees this match as a key opportunity to overtake Real Madrid and, at the same time, climb up the standings. The azulón team's ambition goes beyond taking three points; it is about inflicting a defeat on a renowned rival and moving up to ninth or eighth position, demonstrating that they have the quality and determination to compete in the elite of Spanish soccer.
Must make home advantage count
In the exciting context of the Spanish League, Real Madrid is in a crucial position in its quest for the lead and, ultimately, the coveted title. With every game being a defining chapter in this thrilling race, the upcoming clash against Getafe looks to be a pivotal one for Los Merengues. In their relentless pursuit of supremacy in Spanish soccer, Real Madrid face Getafe in dire need of securing a victory. This match represents not only three points at stake, but the possibility of moving up to the top of the Spanish League, a place that symbolizes excellence and dominance in the soccer landscape. Victory over Getafe would be more than just a simple addition of points to the table; it would be a strategic step towards the ultimate goal of the title. Every goal scored, every defensive intervention and every tactic deployed in this clash would directly influence Real Madrid's position in the standings and bring the team one step closer to the prized championship.
The race to win LaLiga continues
The teams are still in the race to continue positioning themselves in the top positions of the local competition to qualify for an international club competition such as the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League or UEFA Conference League and in the case of others, to save themselves from relegation in order to stay in the top circuit of Spanish soccer, also, with half of the season already gone, little by little the teams that will fight for the title this season are beginning to be glimpsed. For this match, Real Madrid and Getafe will face each other at the Coliseum Stadium, where the Merengue team will want to get three points to stay in the lead of the competition, since a slip could put them in second place and perhaps lose the title.
Kick-off time
The Getafe vs Real Madrid match will be played at Coliseum Stadium, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:00 pm ET.
