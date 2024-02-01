ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:15 AM24 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow Wolves vs Manchester United live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Wolves vs Manchester United live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Molineux Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
3:10 AM29 minutes ago

Where and how Wolves vs Manchester United online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Tottenham vs Brentford can be tuned into the Paramount+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

3:05 AM34 minutes ago

What time is the Wolves vs Manchester United match corresponding to Matchday 22 of the Premier League?

This is the start time of the Wolves vs Manchester United match on February 1, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:15 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:15 p.m.

Brazil: 2:15 p.m.

Chile: 2:15 p.m.

Colombia: 2:15 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:15 p.m.

United States: 3:15 p.m. PT and 4:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:15 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:15 p.m.

Peru: 6:15 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:15 p.m.

Japan: 2:15 p.m.

India: 02:15 hours

Nigeria: 07:15 hours

South Africa: 08:15 hours

Australia: 07:15 hours

United Kingdom ET: 8:15 p.m.

3:00 AM39 minutes ago

Manchester United Statements

Erik Ten Hag spoke to the media prior to the meeting: “He took responsibility, but the rest is an internal matter. I think the statement was clear, so let's focus on the game [against Wolves]. “We are going to focus on winning football games.”

“It has nothing to do with that or me. However, discipline is necessary on and off the field in football, because there is a line between the two. “Every player is aware of this, and every professional knows what it requires.”

“He registered two goals and two assists in his last two performances in the Premier League. We also saw that he is developing his bond with Rasmus Hojlund, so we want to continue with this process.”

“I think we are quite confident. If we are at our best, we know we can beat anyone, and everyone on the squad is convinced of that. In addition, the return of the injured will make the team stronger. That will help us maintain motivation, mood and spirit.”

“We have to see each game as if it were a final. We have to bring out the best in us, because this team has a lot of experience. Although the players who returned need minutes and game rhythm, I think we are going to go into this game well. We played a friendly, a cup match and now we are going to return to action in the Premier League. So, we have to take the next step. We have to help these players regain their best form.”

“Clearly, but we have to catch up first. The players know it, but the team will become stronger now. The absence of players in crucial positions weakened us this season, and the changes did not help in the development of routines. So, we have to keep everyone fit and improve so that the results are better too.”

2:55 AM44 minutes ago

Manchester United's latest lineup

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Diogo Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford, Højlund.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Wolves' latest lineup

Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Doherty, Doyle, Lemina, Sarabia, Neto, Cunha.
2:45 AMan hour ago

How does Manchester United arrive?

Manchester United failed to score three against Tottenham at home, in this match they will seek to score three and give joy to their fans who need to celebrate a victory in a great way. Those led by Ten Hag will go all out to give a great game.

2:40 AMan hour ago

How do Wolves arrive?

Wolves only added one point during their visit to Brighton where, despite their attempts, they were unable to open the scoring and were struggling until the end of the match. The locals will look to put on a great duel to make it three at home against their people.

2:35 AMan hour ago

The Wolves vs Manchester United match will be played at the Molineux Stadium

The Wolves vs Manchester United match will be played at the Molineux Stadium located in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Wolves vs Manchester United match, corresponding to Matchday 22 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Molineux Stadium at 2:15 p.m.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lorena Solórzano
Lorena Solórzano
CORRESPONSAL
5$
10$
15$