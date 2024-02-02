ADVERTISEMENT

4:57 PM2 days ago

FULL TIME!

Democratic Republic of Congo beats Guinea to advance to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations
4:55 PM2 days ago

94'


Serhou Guirassy (Guinea) was quickest to find his feet in the box and leaps to connect after a cross from a corner. He produces a fine header, but the ball goes wide to the right of the goal.
4:52 PM2 days ago

+5

We'll have five minutes of extra time.
4:45 PM2 days ago

82' - GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!

FROM RD CONGO! Arthur Masuaku adds to his tally and virtually puts the Dominican Republic of Congo through against Guinea: 3-1.
4:40 PM2 days ago

79'


Facinet Conte (Guinea) should know that this kind of behavior is unacceptable. He made an inconsequential entry and Mustapha Ghorbal had no choice but to whistle for the foul.
4:33 PM2 days ago

72'


Sebastien Desabre makes a substitution. Cedric Bakambu makes way for Simon Banza (DR Congo).
4:31 PM2 days ago

69'


Here's the change. Amadou Diawara comes off for Serhou Guirassy (Guinea).
4:27 PM2 days ago

65' - GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM RD CONGO! Yoane Wissa (DR Congo) scores! He puts the ball past the keeper: 2-1.
4:26 PM2 days ago

64'


Amadou Diawara (Guinea) is literally asking for a yellow card for this behavior. The referee agrees and gives the card.
4:18 PM2 days ago

57'

R. D. Congo were unable to take advantage of the corner kick, as the defense cleared the ball away.
4:13 PM2 days ago

50'


And it's a corner. Arthur Masuaku (R.D. Congo) tries a through ball.
4:13 PM2 days ago

47'


Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) sends a cross from the top of the box into the penalty area. Unfortunately for him, the opposition defense deals comfortably with the cross and intercepts the long ball.
4:07 PM2 days ago

RESTART!

The referee blows the whistle for the start of the second half.
3:54 PM2 days ago

HALFTIME

End of first half: DR Congo 1-1 Guinea
3:46 PM2 days ago

+6

We'll have 6 minutes of extra time.
3:44 PM2 days ago

44'


Play is now stopped. Morgan Guilavogui (Guinea) has broken the rule in the battle for the ball. No protests or gestures are made as he is aware of what he has done. R. D. Congo wins a free-kick.
3:43 PM2 days ago

43'


Sekou Sylla (Guinea) showed too much desire and ended up committing an attacking foul.
3:38 PM2 days ago

37'


Mustapha Ghorbal pulls out the yellow card and shows it to Arthur Masuaku (R.D. Congo) for a bad foul.
3:36 PM2 days ago

35'


R. D. Congo can't find a way to score from a long-range free-kick as Ibrahim Kone (Guinea) rises high to intercept the cross.
3:30 PM2 days ago

29'


Great move by Theo Bongonda (R.D. Congo), but he can't find a partner with his poor cross afterwards.
3:29 PM2 days ago

27' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM RD CONGO! Goal! Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo) capitalized on a loose ball in the box to beat the goalkeeper with a shot on target. The score is now 1:1.
3:25 PM2 days ago

23'

Meschack Elia (R.D. Congo) sends a high cross into the box, but the opponent heads the ball out of danger.
3:21 PM2 days ago

21' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM GUINEA: Mohamed Bayo takes the penalty expertly and converts against DR Congo: 0-1.
3:20 PM2 days ago

18' - PENALTY!

Chancel Mbemba (D.R. Congo) draws a foul and Mustapha Ghorbal has no choice but to award the penalty. A penalty is awarded to Guinea. The referee points rigorously to the penalty spot.
3:17 PM2 days ago

17'


Some neat passes and good movement from Guinea as he produced short passes in an attempt to create an attacking opportunity.
3:14 PM2 days ago

13'


Samuel Moutoussamy (R.D. Congo) manages to connect with a pass, but his shot from the edge of the box is blocked.
3:12 PM2 days ago

10'


Another attempt by Aguibou Camara (Guinea) to tip the ball over the top is blocked and saved.
3:09 PM2 days ago

7'

 

Cedric Bakambu (R.D. Congo) commits a foul and Mustapha Ghorbal blows the whistle.

3:06 PM2 days ago

5'

Guinea are seeing a lot more of the ball now. The away team are working hard to open the scoring.
3:01 PM2 days ago

START THE GAME

It's all on! Ball rolling for DR Congo vs. Guinea in the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations.
2:55 PM2 days ago

LINEUPS:

2:49 PM2 days ago

Guinea - Victory to keep going

Guinea are in high spirits going into this stage, having qualified third in their group and beaten Equatorial Guinea in extra time, even with one goal to spare. 

Although they're not one of the teams in the running for the title, they've shown that they're not going to give it up to anyone and that they're going to fight to the bitter end.

Their line-up doesn't include any players from the top teams in Europe, but it does include Mohamed Bayo, who has scored two of a total of three goals so far, or 66% of the goals scored.

2:44 PM2 days ago

DR Congo - Only victory now

Congo are unbeaten in their four CAN matches, but have not won a single game. To qualify, they drew all three of their matches and in the round of 16 they also drew 1-1 against Egypt. 

The team has been like this for a long time, having only won one match in 10 games and two defeats. And so they keep getting the results they need to continue in the event.

Despite having won two World Cup titles, the last one was 50 years ago and so it's high time they won again.

2:40 PM2 days ago

History between DR Congo and Guinea

DR Congo have the advantage in head-to-head encounters with Guinea. The last meeting was in 2017, in the World Cup qualifiers, with DR Congo winning 3-1.

The Guinean team is on course to achieve its best performance at the event, which has been the runner-up spot for over 48 years. 

The teams have met seven times, with DR Congo winning four matches and Guinea drawing one and winning two.

2:35 PM2 days ago

Overview - DR Congo - Guinea

DR Congo were held to a draw in regulation time, which led to extra time and penalties, where they beat Egypt;

Guinea, on the other hand, won their match against Equatorial Guinea, who were the favorites to win but conceded a late goal, 1-0;

As a result, both teams will face each other and the Round of 16 rules will still apply, meaning that only one team will go through.

2:29 PM2 days ago

Ebimpé Olympic Stadium

DR Congo and Guinea face off in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. The match takes place this Friday (02) at 17:00 (Brasília time) at the Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidijan, Côte d'Ivoire.
2:25 PM2 days ago

Mohamed Bayo

Born in France, Mohamed Bayo chose to play for his parents' team, Guinea, and has been the team's standout performer in the African Cup of Nations. Guinea have scored just three goals in the tournament so far, and Bayo has been responsible for two of them, including the goal that put Guinea into the quarter-finals.
2:20 PM2 days ago

Meschak Elia

Scorer of the goal against Egypt in the last 16 of the African Cup of Nations, striker Meschak Elia also has an assist in the tournament, having played a part in two of the three Congolese goals in the competition. A player for Swiss club BSC Young Boys, Elia has already made over 40 international appearances, scoring eight goals.
2:16 PM2 days ago

Retrospect:

The teams have met 7 times in their history, with 4 wins for DR Congo, 1 draw and 2 wins for Guinea. The last meeting was in 2017 in the World Cup Qualifiers, and DR Congo won 3-1.
2:11 PM2 days ago

Guinea

In the round of 16, Guinea beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0. Guinea's best result is a runners-up spot in the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations.
2:06 PM2 days ago

DR Congo

DR Congo eliminated Egypt on penalties in the round of 16. The Congolese have two African Cup titles, won in 1968 and 1974, when it was still called Congo-Kinshasa (1968) and Zaire (1974).
2:01 PM2 days ago

1 HOUR!

One hour to go until the ball rolls for DR Congo vs. Guinea
1:56 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch RD Congo vs Guinea on TV in real time?

DR Congo - Guinea

Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024;

Time: 3 pm ET - 5pm (Brasilia time);

Venue: Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast;

Where to watch: Band Play (streaming), Esporte na Band (Youtube) and Band.com.br (website).

1:51 PM2 days ago

When is the DR Congo vs Guinea match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between DR Congo and Guinea will kick off at 3 pm ET at the Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, in the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations. Whoever wins advances to the semi-finals. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
1:46 PM2 days ago

Guinea's probable line-up:

Koné; Diakité, Diakhaby, Jeanvier e Issiaga Sylla; Konaté e Diawara; Guilavogui, Keita e Sekou Sylla; Bayo. Coach: Kaba Diawara.
1:41 PM2 days ago

Probable line-up for DR Congo:

M'Pasi; Kalulu, Mbemba, Batubinsika e Masuaku; Pickel, Moutoussamy; Bongonda, Kakuta e Wissa; Bakambu. Coach: Sébastien Desabre.
1:36 PM2 days ago

Guinea highlight: Mohamed Bayo

Born in France, Mohamed Bayo chose to play for his parents' team, Guinea, and has been the team's standout performer in the African Cup of Nations. Guinea have scored just three goals in the tournament so far, and Bayo has been responsible for two of them, including the goal that put Guinea into the quarter-finals.
1:31 PM2 days ago

DR Congo highlight: Meschak Elia

Scorer of the goal against Egypt in the last 16 of the African Cup of Nations, striker Meschak Elia also has an assist in the tournament, having played a part in two of the three Congolese goals in the competition. A player for Swiss club BSC Young Boys, Elia has already made over 40 international appearances, scoring eight goals.
1:26 PM2 days ago

Guinea

Guinea faced Equatorial Guinea in the round of 16 and won with a goal in second-half stoppage time, despite having an extra player since the 10th minute. In the first round, Guinea drew with Cameroon, beat Gambia and lost to Senegal, qualifying as one of the third best teams.

Guinea have never won the African Cup of Nations, with their best finish being runners-up in 1976. Their best recent result came in 2015 when they reached the quarter-finals.

1:21 PM2 days ago

DR Congo

DR Congo surprised the world by eliminating Egypt in the last 16 of the African Cup of Nations. Even without their main playmaker, Gael Kakuta, the Congolese opened the scoring through Meschak Elia. Egypt equalized with a disputed penalty, and the game remained that way until the end. In extra time, neither team managed to score, which sent the game to a penalty shootout, which the Congolese won 8-7.

Winners of the tournament on two occasions, when it was still known as Congo-Kinshasa (1968) and Zaire (1974), the Democratic Republic of Congo's best recent record is third place in the 2015 edition of the African Cup of Nations.

DR Congo
DR Congo

 

1:16 PM2 days ago

TIME AND PLACE!

This Friday (2), DR Congo and Guinea face off in the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations. The ball rolls at 5pm (Brasília time) at the Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. DR Congo and Guinea are meeting for the first time in a knockout phase at the Africa Cup of Nations.

DR Congo eliminated Egypt on penalties in the round of 16. The Congolese have two African Cup titles, won in 1968 and 1974, when it was still called Congo-Kinshasa (1968) and Zaire (1974). In the round of 16, Guinea got past Equatorial Guinea, winning 1-0.

Guinea's best result was finishing runners-up in the 1976 African Cup of Nations. The teams have met 7 times in their history, with 4 wins for DR Congo, 1 draw and 2 wins for Guinea. The last time they met was in 2017 in the World Cup Qualifiers, when DR Congo won 3-1.

1:11 PM2 days ago

Welcome to the DR Congo - Guinea live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match of the African Cup of Nations between two teams: RD Congo on one side. On the other is Guinea. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil
