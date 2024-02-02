ADVERTISEMENT
FULL TIME!
94'
Serhou Guirassy (Guinea) was quickest to find his feet in the box and leaps to connect after a cross from a corner. He produces a fine header, but the ball goes wide to the right of the goal.
+5
82' - GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!
79'
Facinet Conte (Guinea) should know that this kind of behavior is unacceptable. He made an inconsequential entry and Mustapha Ghorbal had no choice but to whistle for the foul.
72'
Sebastien Desabre makes a substitution. Cedric Bakambu makes way for Simon Banza (DR Congo).
69'
Here's the change. Amadou Diawara comes off for Serhou Guirassy (Guinea).
65' - GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!
64'
Amadou Diawara (Guinea) is literally asking for a yellow card for this behavior. The referee agrees and gives the card.
57'
50'
And it's a corner. Arthur Masuaku (R.D. Congo) tries a through ball.
47'
Issiaga Sylla (Guinea) sends a cross from the top of the box into the penalty area. Unfortunately for him, the opposition defense deals comfortably with the cross and intercepts the long ball.
RESTART!
HALFTIME
+6
44'
Play is now stopped. Morgan Guilavogui (Guinea) has broken the rule in the battle for the ball. No protests or gestures are made as he is aware of what he has done. R. D. Congo wins a free-kick.
43'
Sekou Sylla (Guinea) showed too much desire and ended up committing an attacking foul.
37'
Mustapha Ghorbal pulls out the yellow card and shows it to Arthur Masuaku (R.D. Congo) for a bad foul.
35'
R. D. Congo can't find a way to score from a long-range free-kick as Ibrahim Kone (Guinea) rises high to intercept the cross.
29'
Great move by Theo Bongonda (R.D. Congo), but he can't find a partner with his poor cross afterwards.
27' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL!
23'
21' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!
18' - PENALTY!
17'
Some neat passes and good movement from Guinea as he produced short passes in an attempt to create an attacking opportunity.
13'
Samuel Moutoussamy (R.D. Congo) manages to connect with a pass, but his shot from the edge of the box is blocked.
10'
Another attempt by Aguibou Camara (Guinea) to tip the ball over the top is blocked and saved.
7'
Cedric Bakambu (R.D. Congo) commits a foul and Mustapha Ghorbal blows the whistle.
5'
START THE GAME
LINEUPS:
🇨🇩🆚🇬🇳
Les XI de départ pour l’autre quart de finale de la journée entre la RD Congo et la Guinée !#sna #football #can2023 pic.twitter.com/P5vsySTio6 — Sport News Africa (@snewsafrica) February 2, 2024
Guinea - Victory to keep going
Although they're not one of the teams in the running for the title, they've shown that they're not going to give it up to anyone and that they're going to fight to the bitter end.
Their line-up doesn't include any players from the top teams in Europe, but it does include Mohamed Bayo, who has scored two of a total of three goals so far, or 66% of the goals scored.
DR Congo - Only victory now
The team has been like this for a long time, having only won one match in 10 games and two defeats. And so they keep getting the results they need to continue in the event.
Despite having won two World Cup titles, the last one was 50 years ago and so it's high time they won again.
History between DR Congo and Guinea
The Guinean team is on course to achieve its best performance at the event, which has been the runner-up spot for over 48 years.
The teams have met seven times, with DR Congo winning four matches and Guinea drawing one and winning two.
Overview - DR Congo - Guinea
Guinea, on the other hand, won their match against Equatorial Guinea, who were the favorites to win but conceded a late goal, 1-0;
As a result, both teams will face each other and the Round of 16 rules will still apply, meaning that only one team will go through.
Ebimpé Olympic Stadium
Mohamed Bayo
Meschak Elia
Retrospect:
Guinea
DR Congo
1 HOUR!
Where and how to watch RD Congo vs Guinea on TV in real time?
Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Date: Friday, February 2, 2024;
Time: 3 pm ET - 5pm (Brasilia time);
Venue: Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast;
Where to watch: Band Play (streaming), Esporte na Band (Youtube) and Band.com.br (website).
When is the DR Congo vs Guinea match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Guinea's probable line-up:
Probable line-up for DR Congo:
Guinea highlight: Mohamed Bayo
DR Congo highlight: Meschak Elia
Guinea
Guinea have never won the African Cup of Nations, with their best finish being runners-up in 1976. Their best recent result came in 2015 when they reached the quarter-finals.
DR Congo
Winners of the tournament on two occasions, when it was still known as Congo-Kinshasa (1968) and Zaire (1974), the Democratic Republic of Congo's best recent record is third place in the 2015 edition of the African Cup of Nations.
TIME AND PLACE!
DR Congo eliminated Egypt on penalties in the round of 16. The Congolese have two African Cup titles, won in 1968 and 1974, when it was still called Congo-Kinshasa (1968) and Zaire (1974). In the round of 16, Guinea got past Equatorial Guinea, winning 1-0.
Guinea's best result was finishing runners-up in the 1976 African Cup of Nations. The teams have met 7 times in their history, with 4 wins for DR Congo, 1 draw and 2 wins for Guinea. The last time they met was in 2017 in the World Cup Qualifiers, when DR Congo won 3-1.