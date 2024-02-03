ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION
Our commitment is to bring you the passion for sport in all its forms. Be sure to check out what we have prepared to make your sporting experience even more engaging. Stay tuned!
JOIN THE PROGRAMMING!
Stay up to date with all the latest sports news on our portal. Whether it's football, basketball, volleyball, American football or other sports, we offer complete coverage to keep you informed on every detail. Follow the matches, results and news that we prepare for you daily at VAVEL. Stay up to date with the most exciting moments and in-depth expert analysis.
THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING US!
Thank you for choosing VAVEL to follow the game in every detail. We hope we have kept you informed. Have a great day and we look forward to your next opportunity. Thank you for being with us!
END OF THE GAME
2-2.
90' BURNLEY GOAL
IT'S THE DRAW! Fofana had the ball inside the area and sent it into the back of the goal to leave everything equal in the confrontation.
85'
Berge got carded.
80'
Burnley exploits counterattacks in the final stretch to try for the equalizer.
75'
Fulham moves into the offensive sector and the game opens up.
70' FULHAM GOAL
Assignon found a pass for Fofana, who sent it into the goal and reduced the score for Burnley.
65'
Fulham pressiona pelo gol de empate e o jogo ganha ritmo acelerado.
55'
Burnley went out to try to score and get back into the game at the beginning of the second half.
50'
Open game at the beginning of the second half.
STARTED OVER
0-2.
BREAK
0-2.
42'
Fulham exchange passes in the final stretch of the first half.
37'
Burnley tries to get back into the game in the final stretch after conceding two goals.
32'
The visiting team started the match in defense, but soon took over.
27'
Fulham dominates the last minutes of the game.
22' FULHAM GOAL
ONE MORE! Rodrigo Muniz, ex-Flamengo, receives a pass from Robinson inside the area and sends it into the back of the goal, scoring Fulham's second.
17' FULHAM GOAL
It's the first. Fulham opened the scoring with João Palhinha, after an assist from Brazilian Andreas Pereira.
10'
Fulham has more possession of the ball, but still hasn't managed to score a goal.
5'
Burnley is the one who starts in the offensive sector. Fulham in defense.
THE GAME STARTED
0-0.
EMOTION IN VAVEL
In sports, emotion is the fuel that fuels fans' passion and drives athletes. Each match is a whirlwind of feelings: the joy of scoring in football, the tension in crucial moments of a tennis game, the adrenaline of overtaking in a race. Unexpected victories generate euphoria, exciting defeats bring valuable lessons. Fans experience a rollercoaster of emotions, cheering with every move. For competitors, emotion can be an ally or an obstacle, requiring control and focus. In all cases, it is this emotion that transforms sporting events into memorable and passionate experiences. It won't be long before the confrontation begins.
ONE MORE ROUND!
Stay up to date with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage and don't miss any details of the event that's about to start. Follow in real time for constant updates and detailed information. Be ready to dive into full coverage with all the pitches, news and analysis. Don't miss out on anything that's coming. Wait for more details soon and get ready for a complete experience following the event with VAVEL.
KEEP AN EYE ON THE EVENT!
Connect with VAVEL. Follow the continuous update of sporting events, news or situations, providing detailed information as they occur, allowing the public to follow real-time developments such as goals, points, cards and other relevant events, usually through digital platforms or live broadcasts alive.
SHORTLY!
The game will start soon. Stay up to date with all information including points, plays, substitutions and fixture updates. Be informed about every detail as the match unfolds.
UPDATE!
Stay alert to receive the latest news and the first developments of this event. Pay attention to the latest information to be well informed from the beginning of events.
GOOD MORNING
Hello to all sports lovers. My name is Thomas Alencar, and it is with great enthusiasm that we begin this incredible sporting event. Get ready for exciting competitions, overcoming challenges and unforgettable moments. May this broadcast be full of fair play and lots of fun. Take advantage of the play-by-play at VAVEL.
Watch Burnley vs Fulham Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Burnley vs Fulham match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
BURNLEY!
FULHAM OUT OF HOME!
In their last ten games, Fulham have endured a challenging period, with just one win, four draws and five defeats across multiple competitions. The team had difficulty maintaining consistency and effectiveness in both attack and defense. The positive highlight was the 2-1 victory over Everton in the Premier League, showing reaction capacity and determination. However, Fulham struggled against high caliber teams such as Chelsea and Liverpool, suffering narrow defeats. Draws against teams like Newcastle and Liverpool also reflected the team's struggle to convert opportunities into positive results. The lack of consistency in results has placed Fulham in a challenging position in the league table. The team needs to work on improving defensive cohesion and offensive efficiency to get back on track and achieve more consistent results in the next games.
BURNLEY AT HOME!
In the last 10 games, Burnley has had a very irregular performance in the Premier League, with just one win, one draw and eight defeats. Their only triumph came on December 2, 2023, when they beat Sheffield United 5-0. Since then, they have faced a series of defeats, including to Liverpool, Everton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa. The defeats varied in scores and Burnley conceded an average of more than two goals per game in many of these clashes. The most recent draw came against Luton, on January 12, 2024, with a score of 1-1. These results reflect a difficult phase for Burnley in the league, where they have struggled to win consistent points and secure results. positive.
GAME STAGE!
Turf Moor is The stadium of Burnley Football Club, located in Burnley, Lancashire, England. Built in 1883, it is a modern building. It is one of the oldest English football stadiums in continuous use. With a capacity of around 21,944 spectators, the stadium has a unique atmosphere, with its traditional four stands, the most iconic being the Cricket Field End stand. Turf Moor has witnessed many memorable moments over the years, including Burnley FC achievements and historic games.
The stadium has been modernized and expanded over the years to meet contemporary standards but still maintains its charm and historic character. Turf Moor is known for its passionate and engaging atmosphere on match days, with Burnley fans fervently supporting their team.
As well as football matches, Turf Moor has also been the site of other sporting and non-sporting events throughout its history. As part of the Burnley community, the stadium plays an important role in the local identity and pride of the town.
Turf Moor remains an iconic venue for English football, providing unforgettable emotions and memories for players and fans alike.
CONFRONTS!
In the last 10 direct clashes between Fulham and Burnley, Burnley had the advantage, with five wins, three draws and two defeats. In the most recent meeting, on December 23, 2023, Burnley won 2-0. Before that, on May 10, 2021, they also won by the same score. The last draw occurred on February 17, 2021, with a result of 1-1. In the oldest clashes, Burnley had a 3-0 victory on January 24, 2021 and a 1-1 draw in January 12, 2019. However, there were defeats by 4-2 on August 26, 2018 and by 3-0 on February 9, 2010. History suggests a balance in results, but with a slight advantage for Burnley in the last clashes.
HOW DOES FULHAM ARRIVE?
In the last nine games, Fulham have had a mixed performance, with three wins, three draws and three defeats in various competitions. The team struggled to score goals, registering just six goals in that period, while conceding five. The positive highlight was the 2-1 victory over Everton in the English League Cup, ensuring their progression in the competition. However, Fulham have struggled in Premier League games, managing just one win in their last five games. Draws against Liverpool and Everton showed resilience, but defeats to Newcastle and Burnley exposed defensive vulnerabilities. The team needs to improve its consistency and efficiency in both defense and attack to achieve better results in the next games.
HOW DOES BURNLEY ARRIVE?
In the last 10 games, Burnley had an irregular performance, with three wins, three draws and four defeats. In the most recent clash, they faced Manchester City and were defeated 3-1. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Luton. In the FA Cup, they were eliminated by Tottenham, losing 1-0. Defeats also occurred against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Everton, with results of 3-2, 2-0 and 2-0, respectively. However, there were victories against Fulham, Wolverhampton and Sheffield United, with scores of 2-0, 1-0 and a convincing 5-0 victory respectively. The overall performance suggests a team capable of winning but inconsistent in form.
The game will be played at Turf Moor
The Burnley vs Fulhama game will be played at Felix Turf Moor, with a capacity at 21.944 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Premier League: Burnley vs Fulham live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.